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HomeCitiesVande Mataram Now Compulsory In All Madrasas Of West Bengal

Vande Mataram Now Compulsory In All Madrasas Of West Bengal

According to the Education Department’s order, all schools functioning under the School Education Department are now required to include the national song in their morning assembly prayers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 May 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madrasahs must now sing 'Vande Mataram' during assembly.
  • Order applies to government, aided, and recognized madrasahs.
  • State education department issued a similar directive earlier.
  • Move aims for uniform national song practice in schools.

The West Bengal Directorate of Madrasah Education has directed all government-run, aided and recognised madrasahs in the state to compulsorily sing ‘Vande Mataram’ during morning assembly prayers before the start of classes. The order has come into effect immediately.

The announcement was confirmed by Khudiram Tudu, who currently oversees the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department in the BJP-led West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Defending the move, Tudu said that if the national song is already compulsory in other state-run educational institutions, including schools where Santali is the medium of instruction, there should be no exception for recognised madrasahs.

Official Notification Issued

The Directorate of Madrasah Education subsequently issued an official notification stating that all government model madrasahs, recognised aided madrasahs, approved MSKs and SSKs, as well as recognised unaided madrasahs under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, must ensure the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during assembly prayers.

The directive stated that the new order supersedes all previous practices and has been implemented with approval from the competent authority.

Earlier this month, the West Bengal School Education Department had also made the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all state-run schools across the state. The notification was issued following an announcement by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

According to the Education Department’s order, all schools functioning under the School Education Department are now required to include the national song in their morning assembly prayers before classes begin.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new directive for government-run, aided, and recognized madrasahs in West Bengal?

All such madrasahs are now required to compulsorily sing 'Vande Mataram' during morning assembly prayers before classes begin.

When did this order come into effect?

The order has come into effect immediately upon its issuance.

What is the justification for making 'Vande Mataram' singing compulsory in madrasahs?

The justification is that if the national song is already compulsory in other state-run educational institutions, madrasahs should not be an exception.

Does this directive apply to all types of madrasahs in West Bengal?

Yes, it applies to all government model madrasahs, recognised aided madrasahs, approved MSKs and SSKs, and recognised unaided madrasahs.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram WEst Bengal
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