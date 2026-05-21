Netanyahu pushed for a resumption of airstrikes on Iran, while Trump argued for giving diplomacy more time before restarting military operations.
'Bibi’s Hair Was On Fire’: Trump And Netanyahu Clash Over Iran Strategy In Tense Phone Call
According to reports, Netanyahu pushed for renewed airstrikes against Iran, while Trump insisted that diplomacy should be given more time.
- Trump, Netanyahu disagree on Iran military action.
- Netanyahu wants renewed strikes; Trump favors diplomacy.
- Qatar, Pakistan mediators propose 30-day negotiation period.
- Netanyahu reportedly frustrated, may visit Washington.
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a tense, hour-long phone call over the future of the Iran conflict, exposing growing differences between the two allies on whether military action against Tehran should continue.
According to media reports, Netanyahu pushed for a resumption of airstrikes on Iran, while Trump argued for giving diplomacy more time before restarting military operations.
The conversation, first reported by Axios, reportedly became highly charged as both leaders laid out sharply different approaches to dealing with Tehran in the aftermath of the recent escalation.
Netanyahu Pushes for Renewed Military Action
Axios, citing sources briefed on the discussion, reported that Netanyahu remains deeply sceptical about ongoing diplomatic efforts and believes military pressure on Iran should continue.
The Israeli prime minister reportedly wants further strikes aimed at weakening Tehran’s military capabilities and damaging critical infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime.
Trump, however, is said to believe negotiations could still produce a breakthrough. While the US president reportedly made clear that he remains prepared to resume military action if talks fail, he insisted diplomacy should be given a chance first.
The disagreement appears to have widened tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over the immediate next steps in the conflict.
ALSO READ | India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir
Qatar and Pakistan Reportedly Involved in Mediation Push
According to Axios, Trump told Netanyahu during the call that mediators from Qatar and Pakistan were working on a proposed “letter of intent” that both Washington and Tehran could sign to formally end the war.
The reported proposal would reportedly initiate a 30-day negotiation period focused on key issues including Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important oil shipping routes, making stability in the region a major international concern.
Trump’s position reportedly reflects his belief that diplomatic channels should be exhausted before further military escalation is considered.
ALSO READ | Trump Delayed Iran Strike After Gulf Allies Warned Against War During Hajj: Report
Israeli Officials Reportedly Frustrated With Delay
Israeli officials quoted in the reports indicated that Netanyahu was dissatisfied with Trump’s approach and believed delaying the expected strikes would be a strategic mistake.
Sources told CNN that Netanyahu made his disappointment clear during the call, insisting the attacks should continue as originally planned.
One US official described the Israeli leader’s reaction by saying, “Bibi’s hair was on fire after the call,” underscoring the intensity of Netanyahu’s frustration over the proposed diplomatic pause.
The comments have fuelled speculation about a possible policy rift between the two leaders despite their long-standing political alignment.
Netanyahu May Visit Washington
Following the reportedly tense exchange, Netanyahu is now said to be considering a visit to Washington in the coming weeks for direct talks with Trump.
Reports also claimed that Israel’s ambassador to Washington privately informed US lawmakers that Netanyahu remained concerned about the outcome of the call, though the Israeli embassy has not officially confirmed the claim.
Before You Go
Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main point of disagreement between Trump and Netanyahu?
What did Netanyahu want to achieve with further strikes on Iran?
He reportedly wanted to weaken Tehran's military capabilities and damage critical infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime.
What mediation efforts were reportedly discussed during the call?
Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan were reportedly working on a proposed 'letter of intent' to formally end the war, initiating a 30-day negotiation period.
How did Israeli officials react to Trump's approach?
Israeli officials reportedly indicated dissatisfaction, believing that delaying expected strikes would be a strategic mistake and that attacks should continue as planned.
What might happen next following the tense phone call?
Netanyahu is reportedly considering a visit to Washington in the coming weeks for direct talks with Trump.