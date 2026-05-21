Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast

India’s Northeast is no longer viewed merely as a remote frontier region. With rising tensions along the China border, instability in Myanmar and New Delhi’s growing Indo-Pacific ambitions, the strategically sensitive region is increasingly becoming central to India’s national security and economic vision.

India’s second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and former Eastern Command chief General Anil Chauhan has stressed that national security and regional development are deeply interconnected. According to him, infrastructure, connectivity, local participation and border stability directly influence the country’s long-term security interests.

Bordering China and Myanmar while also sharing proximity with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, the Northeast occupies a critical position in India’s geopolitical calculations. Experts now argue that these frontier regions should not be treated simply as military buffer zones, but as areas requiring sustained economic growth, technological integration and social stability.

Northeast Emerging as Key Strategic Gateway

Connected to mainland India through the narrow Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck”, the Northeast has historically faced challenges including difficult terrain, insurgency and weak infrastructure.

However, India’s strategic outlook towards the region has shifted significantly in recent years. Under the Centre’s “Act East Policy”, the Northeast is now being positioned as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Major connectivity projects such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project are expected to strengthen trade links while enhancing India’s strategic footprint across the Indo-Pacific region.

At the same time, continuing tensions along the Arunachal Pradesh border with China and growing concerns over infiltration linked to the Myanmar crisis have made the region even more strategically sensitive.

Security and Development Seen as Interlinked

General Chauhan has repeatedly underlined that military preparedness in border regions cannot be separated from economic development and infrastructure expansion.

Roads, tunnels, bridges, logistics systems and internet connectivity are now viewed not only as development tools but also as strategic necessities in modern warfare and border management.

Given the Northeast’s difficult geography, there has been increasing emphasis on building dual-use infrastructure that benefits both civilians and the armed forces.

Strong highways and improved connectivity help the military rapidly move troops and equipment during emergencies, while also opening access to healthcare, markets and employment opportunities for local communities.

Military experts increasingly argue that speed, connectivity and resilient supply chains are now as important as conventional troop deployment in determining strategic advantage.

Border Villages No Longer Seen as ‘Last Villages’

One of the most significant shifts in India’s border strategy has been the changing perception of villages located near international boundaries.

Earlier, villages in Arunachal Pradesh and other frontier regions were often viewed as the country’s “last villages”. Policymakers are now increasingly describing them as India’s “first villages”.

The idea reflects the belief that maintaining population presence in sensitive border areas is essential for preserving India’s strategic grip over frontier regions.

Security experts warn that migration caused by economic hardship or poor infrastructure could weaken India’s hold in strategically important areas. In contrast, economically stable and connected border communities can strengthen local intelligence gathering and long-term security.

The government’s Vibrant Villages Programme reflects this approach by focusing on roads, telecommunications, tourism, healthcare and employment generation in border districts.

Technology and Youth Seen as Future Force Multipliers

General Chauhan has also emphasised the importance of technological readiness, cyber resilience and digital literacy in addressing future security challenges.

According to him, future conflicts will increasingly depend on artificial intelligence, cyber security, drones and advanced communication technologies rather than conventional military strength alone.

This vision holds particular significance for the youth of the Northeast, where geographical isolation had historically limited access to opportunities.

Experts believe that improving digital infrastructure and technical education could simultaneously accelerate regional development and strengthen national security.

The region’s emerging startup ecosystem is already being viewed as a positive sign, with expanding internet connectivity opening new avenues for innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.

Civil-Military Cooperation Critical During Disasters

The Northeast remains highly vulnerable to floods, landslides and earthquakes, making disaster response another key aspect of regional security planning.

General Chauhan has consistently advocated stronger civil-military cooperation to improve crisis response mechanisms across the region.

During natural disasters, the Indian Army’s engineering units, rescue teams and logistical capabilities often work alongside civilian authorities to restore communication networks, evacuate residents and deliver medical aid.

Such humanitarian assistance not only helps communities during emergencies but also strengthens trust between local populations and the armed forces.

Security analysts say this model reinforces the credibility of the state in sensitive regions while reducing the influence of separatist or anti-national elements.

A New Strategic Vision for India’s Borders

The evolving approach towards the Northeast reflects a broader strategic doctrine in which security, development, connectivity, technology and social resilience are treated as interconnected goals.

Rather than viewing border regions purely through a military lens, policymakers are increasingly framing them as engines of growth and strategic integration.

The approach also reflects the Indian Army’s longstanding ethos of functioning not only as a fighting force but also as an institution that builds trust, restores confidence and integrates remote communities into the national mainstream.

For India, the future of the Northeast is now tied not just to border defence, but to the country’s wider economic, geopolitical and strategic ambitions.

Ulupi Borah is a Distinguished Fellow at the Centre For Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS). Her expertise centres around the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, and emerging technologies.

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