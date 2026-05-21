Ebola Alert: India Tightens Airport Screening As WHO Flags Outbreak; Screening Intensified

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India enhances surveillance following WHO Ebola emergency declaration.

Passengers from high-risk nations face intensified airport screening.

Travellers with symptoms must report immediately for scrutiny.

No Ebola cases detected in India; preparedness is key.

The Union Health Ministry has intensified surveillance measures over the Ebola outbreak spreading across parts of Africa after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Following the WHO alert, the Narendra Modi-led government has begun closely monitoring the evolving situation and strengthening precautionary measures across the country, particularly at international entry points.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an advisory to all international airports, especially for passengers arriving from high-risk countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Airport Surveillance and Screening Intensified

Under the advisory, passengers showing symptoms associated with Ebola will be subjected to immediate medical scrutiny before immigration clearance.

Officials said travellers displaying symptoms such as fever, headache, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat or unexplained bleeding must report to Airport Health Officers immediately.

The advisory also directs authorities to closely monitor individuals who may have come into contact with infected patients or bodily fluids linked to Ebola cases.

Airport Health Organisations have been tasked with overseeing the screening and monitoring process as part of the Centre’s precautionary response.

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Health Ministry Reviews Preparedness

Senior officials from the Health Ministry, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and other departments have reviewed the situation and discussed measures to strengthen public health preparedness.

A senior Health Ministry official clarified that no Ebola case has been detected in India so far and stressed that the current risk to the country remains “very low”.

However, authorities said surveillance and preparedness mechanisms are being strengthened as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential spread.

Officials have also advised travellers arriving from affected regions to remain alert about symptoms even after entering India.

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Travellers Asked to Report Symptoms Within 21 Days

The Centre has urged people travelling from affected African countries to immediately contact doctors if they develop symptoms within 21 days of arrival in India.

Travellers have also been instructed to disclose their recent travel history while seeking medical treatment.

Health authorities said early detection and timely isolation remain critical in preventing the spread of Ebola, which is considered one of the world’s most dangerous viral diseases.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal viral disease that spreads through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids or contaminated materials.

The disease can trigger symptoms including high fever, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea and internal or external bleeding in severe cases.

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