Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'It's Just A Film': Piyush Mishra Backs Dhurandhar Amid 'Propaganda' Lable

'It's Just A Film': Piyush Mishra Backs Dhurandhar Amid 'Propaganda' Lable

Piyush Mishra defends Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, rejecting ‘propaganda’ claims as the Ranveer Singh film continues its strong box office run.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office and spark intense conversations online, the film has found itself at the centre of a growing debate. While some critics have labelled it "propaganda" actor Piyush Mishra has firmly pushed back against the claim, defending the Aditya Dhar directorial as nothing more than compelling cinema.

ALSO READ: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Dhurandhar 2 As 'Bakwaas', Asks ‘Picture Hai Woh?

Piyush Mishra Dismisses 'Propaganda' Lable

Speaking at the Delhi International Film Festival on March 28, Piyush Mishra addressed the controversy surrounding Dhurandhar 2. Engaging with the media, the actor made it clear that he does not agree with the narrative being built around the film.

“There's a thin line between propaganda and cinema. For example, Dhurandhar. I loved that film. It has an amazing screenplay,” he said.

He further added, “That's actually what we call cinema. So I liked Dhurandhar very much. You can't say that it was a propaganda film. It's just a film.”

Ongoing Debate Around The Film

Despite its commercial success, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has faced criticism from certain quarters over its perceived political undertones. The conversation intensified after political commentator Dhruv Rathee criticised the sequel, calling it “brain rot” and stating that, unlike the first instalment, it is “not even well-made propaganda”.

The debate has continued to gain traction, with viewers and commentators questioning whether the franchise leans too heavily into a particular narrative.

About The Film And Its Box Office Run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise follows an Indian spy navigating the complex underworld of Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network. The sequel expands on the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while continuing the high-stakes narrative.

Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film has struck a chord with audiences. Released on March 19, it has already collected Rs 778.77 crore in India and crossed Rs 1100 crore globally, cementing its blockbuster status.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dhurandhar 2 considered a propaganda film?

Actor Piyush Mishra believes Dhurandhar 2 is compelling cinema, not propaganda. He states there's a thin line between the two and that the film has an intense screenplay, making it true cinema.

What is the plot of the Dhurandhar franchise?

The Dhurandhar franchise follows an Indian spy dismantling a terror network in Lyari. The sequel delves deeper into the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari.

How has Dhurandhar 2 performed at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 has been a major box office success. It has collected Rs 778.77 crore in India and surpassed Rs 1100 crore globally.

Who directed Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 was directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Mishra Aditya Dhar ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
'It's Just A Film': Piyush Mishra Backs Dhurandhar Amid 'Propaganda' Lable
'It's Just A Film': Piyush Mishra Backs Dhurandhar Amid 'Propaganda' Lable
Entertainment
Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Dhurandhar 2 As 'Bakwaas', Asks ‘Picture Hai Woh?
Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Dhurandhar 2 As 'Bakwaas', Asks ‘Picture Hai Woh?
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Baahubali 2’s 9-Year Record, Producer Shobu Yarlagadda Reacts
Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Baahubali 2’s 9-Year Record, Producer Shobu Yarlagadda Reacts
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 800 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 1,226 Cr Worldwide
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 800 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 1,226 Cr Worldwide
Advertisement

Videos

Massive Milestone: World Feels the Burn of Month-Long US-Iran Conflict
War Update: One Month of War, Rising Escalation in US–Israel–Iran Conflict
Breaking News: US Faces Setback as Iran Damages AWACS, Diplomatic Efforts Intensify
Breaking News: Iran Drone Strike on Erbil Foiled by US, Regional Attacks Intensify
Political Row: Amit Shah Confident of BJP Victory in Assam, Targets Opposition in Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model
Opinion
Embed widget