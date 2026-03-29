Actor Piyush Mishra believes Dhurandhar 2 is compelling cinema, not propaganda. He states there's a thin line between the two and that the film has an intense screenplay, making it true cinema.
'It's Just A Film': Piyush Mishra Backs Dhurandhar Amid 'Propaganda' Lable
Piyush Mishra defends Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, rejecting ‘propaganda’ claims as the Ranveer Singh film continues its strong box office run.
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office and spark intense conversations online, the film has found itself at the centre of a growing debate. While some critics have labelled it "propaganda" actor Piyush Mishra has firmly pushed back against the claim, defending the Aditya Dhar directorial as nothing more than compelling cinema.
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Piyush Mishra Dismisses 'Propaganda' Lable
VIDEO | Delhi: At the Delhi International Film Festival, actor Piyush Mishra says, "There's a thin line between cinema and propaganda. I liked Dhurandhar very much. There is an intense screenplay in it. It is cinema in the true sense. You can't call it a propaganda film."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2026
(Full… pic.twitter.com/6GyNllsn1m
Speaking at the Delhi International Film Festival on March 28, Piyush Mishra addressed the controversy surrounding Dhurandhar 2. Engaging with the media, the actor made it clear that he does not agree with the narrative being built around the film.
“There's a thin line between propaganda and cinema. For example, Dhurandhar. I loved that film. It has an amazing screenplay,” he said.
He further added, “That's actually what we call cinema. So I liked Dhurandhar very much. You can't say that it was a propaganda film. It's just a film.”
Ongoing Debate Around The Film
Despite its commercial success, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has faced criticism from certain quarters over its perceived political undertones. The conversation intensified after political commentator Dhruv Rathee criticised the sequel, calling it “brain rot” and stating that, unlike the first instalment, it is “not even well-made propaganda”.
The debate has continued to gain traction, with viewers and commentators questioning whether the franchise leans too heavily into a particular narrative.
About The Film And Its Box Office Run
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise follows an Indian spy navigating the complex underworld of Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network. The sequel expands on the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while continuing the high-stakes narrative.
Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film has struck a chord with audiences. Released on March 19, it has already collected Rs 778.77 crore in India and crossed Rs 1100 crore globally, cementing its blockbuster status.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Dhurandhar 2 considered a propaganda film?
What is the plot of the Dhurandhar franchise?
The Dhurandhar franchise follows an Indian spy dismantling a terror network in Lyari. The sequel delves deeper into the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari.
How has Dhurandhar 2 performed at the box office?
Dhurandhar 2 has been a major box office success. It has collected Rs 778.77 crore in India and surpassed Rs 1100 crore globally.
Who directed Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar 2 was directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.