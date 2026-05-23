Why Randeep Hooda Was Not Seen As Aurangzeb In Chhaava—Actor Reveals Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Randeep Hooda declined Chhaava's Aurangzeb role, citing personal and professional reasons.

Physical transformation for Savarkar and IP dispute influenced his decision.

He is now starring in a biopic about Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Chhaava became a major box office success in 2025.

Akshaye Khanna recently grabbed attention for his powerful performance in Dhurandhar, which went viral and earned him widespread praise. Before that, the actor had impressed audiences with his portrayal of Aurangzeb in Chhaava. However, actor Randeep Hooda has now revealed that he was originally approached to play the Mughal emperor in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer.

Randeep Hooda Explains Why He Left Chhaava

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Randeep shared that he decided not to take up the role due to both professional and personal reasons. The actor explained that after undergoing a major physical transformation for his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he felt he would not be able to convincingly fit into the role of Aurangzeb. At the same time, he was also dealing with a legal dispute related to the intellectual property rights of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

“I was going through an IP court case, and I had so much Hindu-Muslim thing going on in the whole narrative, and I just did not want to go down that street," Randeep said.

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New Project After Missing Chhaava

Although he could not be a part of director Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, Randeep has now shifted focus to another project. He will next appear in a biographical drama based on the life of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. “So after that, when this movie [Eetha] came on board, I liked it,” he added.

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Chhaava Became Massive Hit

Chhaava turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the historical drama reportedly earned ₹808 crore worldwide. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in important roles.

Legal Dispute Over Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep’s legal battle over Swatantrya Veer Savarkar had earlier made headlines after he claimed complete ownership of the film’s intellectual property. Producers Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit opposed the claim, and the matter was eventually settled with the producers retaining 51 percent ownership while Randeep held 49 percent.

Personal Life Brings Happiness

Apart from work, Randeep has also been enjoying a happy phase in his personal life. The actor and his wife, Lin Laishram, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Nyomica Hooda.