Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Dhurandhar 2 As 'Bakwaas', Asks ‘Picture Hai Woh?

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Even as Dhurandhar 2 continues its dominant run at the box office, the film has now found itself at the centre of political criticism. Asaduddin Owaisi has openly dismissed the film, questioning both its content and relevance, despite its widespread popularity among audiences worldwide.

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Owaisi Calls The Film ‘Bakwaas’

Speaking at a recent summit, Owaisi did not hold back while sharing his opinion on the film.

“Picture hai woh? Teen ghante bakwaas.”

He further remarked, “I don’t have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour. What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?”

His comments reflect strong disapproval, particularly around the film’s tone and perceived messaging.

Reaction To Global Popularity

When told that the film has been receiving a positive response globally, Owaisi responded in his characteristic Hyderabadi style.

“Hum Hyderabad mai bolte hai ki, pyaare, in cheezon ko dil pe mat lo, murde pe lo. To hum murde pe leke chorr dete hai usko.”

The remark suggested that he prefers to dismiss such matters rather than engage deeply with them.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh.

The narrative centres on his infiltration into Karachi’s criminal and political underworld, drawing inspiration from real-world incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the Indian Parliament attack, and the Mumbai attacks.

The sequel builds on his rise within Lyari’s power network while attempting to dismantle a terror operation. The ensemble cast includes R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Box Office Success Continues

Despite the criticism, Dhurandhar 2 remains a major commercial success. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 715.72 crore in India and Rs 1,128 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 so far.

The original instalment had already set a high benchmark, earning Rs 840 crore domestically and over Rs 1,300 crore globally, paving the way for the sequel’s strong performance.