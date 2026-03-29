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HomeEntertainmentAsaduddin Owaisi Slams Dhurandhar 2 As 'Bakwaas', Asks ‘Picture Hai Woh?

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Dhurandhar 2 As 'Bakwaas', Asks ‘Picture Hai Woh?

Asaduddin Owaisi criticises Dhurandhar 2 as “bakwaas”, questioning its content and messaging despite its massive box office success.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Even as Dhurandhar 2 continues its dominant run at the box office, the film has now found itself at the centre of political criticism. Asaduddin Owaisi has openly dismissed the film, questioning both its content and relevance, despite its widespread popularity among audiences worldwide.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Set To Break Baahubali 2’s 9-Year Record, Producer Shobu Yarlagadda Reacts

Owaisi Calls The Film ‘Bakwaas’

Speaking at a recent summit, Owaisi did not hold back while sharing his opinion on the film.

“Picture hai woh? Teen ghante bakwaas.”

He further remarked, “I don’t have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour. What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?”

His comments reflect strong disapproval, particularly around the film’s tone and perceived messaging.

Reaction To Global Popularity

When told that the film has been receiving a positive response globally, Owaisi responded in his characteristic Hyderabadi style.

“Hum Hyderabad mai bolte hai ki, pyaare, in cheezon ko dil pe mat lo, murde pe lo. To hum murde pe leke chorr dete hai usko.”

The remark suggested that he prefers to dismiss such matters rather than engage deeply with them.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh.

The narrative centres on his infiltration into Karachi’s criminal and political underworld, drawing inspiration from real-world incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the Indian Parliament attack, and the Mumbai attacks.

The sequel builds on his rise within Lyari’s power network while attempting to dismantle a terror operation. The ensemble cast includes R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Box Office Success Continues

Despite the criticism, Dhurandhar 2 remains a major commercial success. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 715.72 crore in India and Rs 1,128 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 so far.

The original instalment had already set a high benchmark, earning Rs 840 crore domestically and over Rs 1,300 crore globally, paving the way for the sequel’s strong performance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the political criticism surrounding Dhurandhar 2?

Asaduddin Owaisi has openly criticized Dhurandhar 2, questioning its content and relevance. He described it as 'bakwaas' and expressed disapproval of its tone and perceived messaging.

How did Asaduddin Owaisi react to Dhurandhar 2's global popularity?

When informed about the film's positive global reception, Owaisi responded in a Hyderabadi style, suggesting he prefers to dismiss such matters rather than take them to heart.

What is the premise of the film Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 follows an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza Ali Mazari), played by Ranveer Singh, infiltrating Karachi's criminal and political underworld to dismantle a terror operation.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office?

Despite criticism, Dhurandhar 2 is a commercial success, having crossed Rs 715.72 crore in India and Rs 1,128 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Entertainment Asaduddin Owaisi Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Controversy
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