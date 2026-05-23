US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In Delhi, Set To Meet PM Modi Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Secretary Marco Rubio visits Kolkata, including Missionaries of Charity.

Rubio arrives in Delhi for high-level meetings with PM Modi.

Discussions to cover trade, defense, technology, and Quad cooperation.

India visit includes meetings on energy and Quad foreign ministers.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Delhi on Saturday following after beginning his maiden India visit with a stop in Kolkata, where he visited the headquarters of Missionaries of Charity and interacted with officials of the organisation founded by Mother Teresa.

During his visit to Delhi, Rubio is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of ongoing high-level engagements between India and the United States.

#WATCH | US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Delhi after his visit to Kolkata in West Bengal earlier today.



Here in Delhi, Secretary Rubio is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliver remarks at a U.S. Embassy Support Annex Building dedication… pic.twitter.com/1OpbhzDJid — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

Rubio is further expected to attend a reception at Roosevelt House hosted by Sergio Gor.

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Rubio's Kolkata Visit

Rubio, who landed in Kolkata earlier in the day, was received at the airport by Sergio Gor. During his visit to the city, the US Secretary of State toured Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, and later visited Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children’s home run by the organisation.

The Missionaries of Charity, established in Kolkata by Mother Teresa, is known worldwide for its humanitarian work among the poor, sick and destitute.

Rubio’s arrival in Kolkata marked the first visit by a US Secretary of State to the city in 14 years. The last such visit was by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in May 2012.

The visit also comes weeks after a major political transition in West Bengal following the formation of a BJP-led government in the state.

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Rubio's Meeting With PM Modi In Delhi

Following his Kolkata engagements, Rubio arrived in Delhi for a series of high-level diplomatic meetings and events.

During his stay in the national capital, Rubio is scheduled to meet PM Modi for discussions expected to focus on trade, defence, technology and strategic cooperation between India and the United States.

He will also deliver remarks at a dedication ceremony for the US Embassy Support Annex Building and attend a reception at Roosevelt House hosted by Ambassador Sergio Gor.

In another post on X, the ambassador wrote, “Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!”

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Quad Meeting, Energy Talks On Agenda

Rubio’s India visit, scheduled from May 23 to May 26, also includes stops in Agra and Jaipur and is being viewed as diplomatically significant due to key strategic discussions planned during the tour.

The visit is expected to include talks on energy cooperation and meetings involving ministers from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, a Quad-related meeting in New Delhi will be attended by Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

S Jaishankar is expected to preside over the discussions.