‘Cross-Border Influence Operation': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Targets Cockroach Janta Party

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday described the viral “Cockroach Party” as a “cross-border influence operation” allegedly aimed at destabilising India and targeting the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Fake, Seemingly Organic Narratives'

In a series of posts on X, Chandrasekhar claimed that the online campaign was being amplified by “vested interests” and aided by sections of the opposition. He warned that in the era of artificial intelligence, bots and social media manipulation, such influence operations can be used to create “fake, seemingly organic narratives” capable of destabilising nations.

Also Read: ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Website Taken Down, Founder Calls Move ‘Dictatorial’

“The #CockroachParty gambit is yet another classic cross-border influence operation targeting India and PM Narendra Modi govt - designed by vested interests to destabilize India - helped along by elements in our "opposition",” he wrote.

The BJP leader further said that India’s rise and modernisation under Modi’s leadership had triggered resentment among several countries, adding that attempts would continue to create obstacles in the country’s growth journey.

Referring to global crises over the past few years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tensions involving the United States and Iran, energy shocks and Chinese aggression, Chandrasekhar said India had remained resilient under Modi’s leadership.

“Through all these crises, PM Modi has kept all Indians protected, safe and resilient and kept our economy growing,” he said, adding that the country’s collective focus should remain on development and national unity.

The #CockroachParty gambit is yet another classic cross border "influence operation" targetting India and PM @narendramodi govt - designed by vested interests to destabilize India - helped along by elements in our "opposition"



In the age of social media, bots, AI and its… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) May 23, 2026

Taking a sharp swipe at critics of the government, Chandrasekhar asserted that neither “cockroaches”, opposition politicians nor “foreign vested interests” would be able to derail India’s resolve to achieve the vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

What Is Cockroach Janta Party?