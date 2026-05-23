‘Cross-Border Influence Operation': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Targets Cockroach Janta Party

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HomeNewsIndia‘Cross-Border Influence Op’: Rajeev Alleges Cockroach Janta Party Was Designed To Target PM Modi Govt

‘Cross-Border Influence Op’: Rajeev Alleges Cockroach Janta Party Was Designed To Target PM Modi Govt

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the viral “Cockroach Party” a cross-border influence operation aimed at destabilising India and targeting the Modi government.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 May 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP leader calls 'Cockroach Party' foreign influence operation targeting India.
  • Allegedly aims to destabilize Modi government with fake narratives.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday described the viral “Cockroach Party” as a “cross-border influence operation” allegedly aimed at destabilising India and targeting the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Fake, Seemingly Organic Narratives'

In a series of posts on X, Chandrasekhar claimed that the online campaign was being amplified by “vested interests” and aided by sections of the opposition. He warned that in the era of artificial intelligence, bots and social media manipulation, such influence operations can be used to create “fake, seemingly organic narratives” capable of destabilising nations.

Also Read: ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Website Taken Down, Founder Calls Move ‘Dictatorial’

“The #CockroachParty gambit is yet another classic cross-border influence operation targeting India and PM Narendra Modi govt - designed by vested interests to destabilize India - helped along by elements in our "opposition",” he wrote.

The BJP leader further said that India’s rise and modernisation under Modi’s leadership had triggered resentment among several countries, adding that attempts would continue to create obstacles in the country’s growth journey.

Referring to global crises over the past few years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tensions involving the United States and Iran, energy shocks and Chinese aggression, Chandrasekhar said India had remained resilient under Modi’s leadership.

“Through all these crises, PM Modi has kept all Indians protected, safe and resilient and kept our economy growing,” he said, adding that the country’s collective focus should remain on development and national unity.

Taking a sharp swipe at critics of the government, Chandrasekhar asserted that neither “cockroaches”, opposition politicians nor “foreign vested interests” would be able to derail India’s resolve to achieve the vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

What Is Cockroach Janta Party?

The “Cockroach Janta Party” was launched by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, who is currently pursuing postgraduate studies in Boston, United States. Dipke previously handled social media operations for Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Effect? Man Dons Cockroach Costume For Protest Outside Mathura's Civic Body Office

He created a website and social media accounts under the name “Cockroach Janta Party,” which quickly gained traction nationwide. According to Dipke, the movement reflects the frustrations of a younger generation that is more focused on education, employment and technology rather than religious and caste divisions.

“The Chief Justice was only a trigger. The anger that had built up over the years was bound to come out somewhere. The new generation does not want divisions based on religion or caste. We want good education, jobs and new technology,” he said.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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