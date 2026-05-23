‘Cross-Border Influence Operation': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Targets Cockroach Janta Party

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‘Cross-Border Influence Op’: Rajeev Alleges Cockroach Janta Party Was Designed To Target PM Modi Govt
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the viral “Cockroach Party” a cross-border influence operation aimed at destabilising India and targeting the Modi government.
- BJP leader calls 'Cockroach Party' foreign influence operation targeting India.
- Allegedly aims to destabilize Modi government with fake narratives.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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