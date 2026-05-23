Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was 'Legally Blind' In One Eye For 10 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anne Hathaway reveals decade-long struggle with vision loss.

Actress was legally blind in one eye from cataract.

Surgery restored sight, easing nervous system strain.

Hathaway now deeply appreciates her restored vision.

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has shared a deeply personal health struggle for the first time, revealing that she spent nearly 10 years living with severe vision loss in one eye before finally undergoing surgery in her 40s. The actress, now 43, spoke candidly about the condition during an appearance on podcast Popcast, where she reflected on how the issue quietly affected both her eyesight and overall wellbeing for years.

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A Decade Of Vision Struggles

oh my god?? 😭😭 the amount of movies she did during those 10 years and she never mentioned it fnnsnsns https://t.co/M7vLDPF8or pic.twitter.com/M1kJg5mvBR — nana 𐦍 (@caramelfilm) May 21, 2026

While speaking to hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, Hathaway admitted she hesitated before discussing the experience publicly.

"This is maybe too much information," she joked, before adding, "I was half blind for 10 years."

According to the actress, the issue stemmed from an early onset cataract that developed between the ages of 30 and 40. Cataracts occur when the eye’s lens becomes cloudy, gradually affecting vision and clarity.

Hathaway explained that the condition worsened to the point where she was effectively unable to see properly from her left eye.

"The condition impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye," she said, while revealing that the experience also caused considerable stress over the years.

Surgery That Changed Everything

Eventually, the actress decided to undergo surgery and only then did she realise how severe the condition had become.

Hathaway shared, "I wound up getting surgery."

Adding to this, she said, "And I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum."

The Oscar-winning actress also revealed that the condition had been affecting her nervous system more than she initially understood.

"I've calmed down since then, I didn't realize it was actually taxing my nervous system."

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A New Appreciation For Sight

Following the operation, Hathaway said her perspective on vision and modern medicine completely changed. She described feeling grateful every day for the ability to see clearly again.

She said, "I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day, I wake up, and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle".

The actress also reflected on how access to medical treatment has transformed lives compared with previous generations.

"I actually am like, 'Oh, two generations back, that wouldn't have been an option for someone like me.' So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle."