Yes, Dhurandhar 2 is nearing the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, currently held by Baahubali 2.
Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Baahubali 2’s 9-Year Record, Producer Shobu Yarlagadda Reacts
Dhurandhar 2 is nearing Baahubali 2’s $20M North America record. Here’s how producer Shobu Yarlagadda reacted.
As of 12:45 PM IST, Dhurandhar 2 has officially surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, marking a historic milestone for the team. Even before this record was confirmed, the producer of Baahubali had already shared a congratulatory message for Dhurandhar, praising its phenomenal success.
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Baahubali 2 Producer Reacts To Dhurandhar 2’s Run
Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/ATl3o3bNTu— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 28, 2026
Amid growing buzz around the film’s performance overseas, Shobu Yarlagadda shared his thoughts after watching Dhurandhar 2.
Taking to social media, he wrote, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team!”
His response reflects the industry’s recognition of the film’s massive success and rising global impact.
North America Box Office: Record Within Reach
For nearly a decade, Baahubali 2 has held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, with earnings exceeding $20 million.
As per the latest figures, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around $19.33 million (approx Rs 160 crore) in the region so far. While it has not yet crossed the historic mark, it is now just a step away from doing so.
Interestingly, the first instalment of the franchise had earned approximately $19.7 (approx Rs 166 crore) million in North America, placing the sequel on track to surpass both its predecessor and the long-standing record.
Strong Momentum Fuels Record-Breaking Potential
The film’s consistent footfall and steady audience turnout suggest that surpassing the $20 million (approx Rs 166 crore) milestone may only be a matter of time.
Despite not benefiting from extended holiday windows, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained strong occupancy levels, both domestically and internationally. This sustained momentum has played a key role in pushing its global numbers higher with each passing day.
A Landmark Moment For Indian Cinema
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed significant benchmarks worldwide, establishing itself as one of the biggest theatrical successes in recent years.
With a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film continues to attract audiences across global markets.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Dhurandhar 2 close to breaking a North America box office record?
What is the current North America box office collection for Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar 2 has collected approximately $19.33 million in North America so far, putting it very close to the existing record.
Did the producer of Baahubali 2 comment on Dhurandhar 2's success?
Yes, Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali 2, watched Dhurandhar 2 and congratulated the team on their box office achievements.
How does Dhurandhar 2's performance compare to its predecessor in North America?
Dhurandhar 2 is on track to surpass its first installment's North America earnings, which were approximately $19.7 million.