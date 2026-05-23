Heatwave Alert Across India: IMD Warns Of Severe Conditions As Temperatures Near 48°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi experiences extreme heat, temperatures may reach 45°C.

Several parts of India reeled under an intense heatwave on Friday as temperatures soared close to 48 degrees Celsius in multiple regions, forcing people to seek relief from the relentless heat.

Health authorities issued fresh advisories warning that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures could trigger serious heat-related illnesses, especially among children, elderly people and those with existing medical conditions.

Citizens were advised to remain hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothing and include seasonal fruits and electrolyte-rich fluids in their diet to minimise the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

IMD Warns of Severe Heatwave Conditions Till May 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread heatwave warning covering large parts of northwest, central, eastern and peninsular India till May 28.

According to the weather department, severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue across East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh between May 22 and May 28.

The IMD also warned that Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are likely to experience prolonged heatwave conditions during the same period, with especially intense spells predicted between May 24 and May 27.

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Rajasthan and Central India Brace for Extreme Temperatures

Rajasthan is expected to remain among the worst-affected states, with the IMD forecasting severe heatwave conditions between May 24 and May 28.

Several other states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, are also likely to witness heatwave conditions on different days over the coming week.

Parts of the Himalayan region may also experience unusually high temperatures, the weather department said.

The IMD noted that maximum temperatures across northwest, west, central and adjoining eastern and north peninsular India remained between 40 and 47 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Among the hottest places recorded was Banda in Uttar Pradesh, where the mercury touched 47.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Faces Prolonged Spell of Extreme Heat

The national capital continued to struggle under severe heatwave conditions, with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the city is likely to remain under heatwave conditions until May 28, with temperatures potentially climbing to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The prolonged spell of extreme heat has increased concerns over public health, power consumption and water demand across the capital and neighbouring regions.

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Health Authorities Urge Caution

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day and to take preventive measures seriously.

Doctors warned that symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, headaches and dehydration should not be ignored during severe heatwave conditions.

With temperatures expected to remain dangerously high over the next several days, officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely and issue public safety advisories across affected states.