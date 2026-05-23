Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss security, trade, and regional issues.
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PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump
Rubio is on a three-day visit to India at a time when ties between New Delhi and Washington under Trump 2.0 have remained volatile amid trade tensions and geopolitical developments.
- PM Modi, US Secretary Rubio discussed security, trade, regional issues.
- White House invited PM Modi for a future visit.
- Discussions focused on Indo-Pacific cooperation and global peace.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with recently?
What was discussed during the meeting between PM Modi and Marco Rubio?
Discussions covered cooperation in security, trade, critical technologies, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Regional and global peace and security issues were also touched upon.
Has Prime Minister Modi been invited to visit the White House?
Yes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed an invitation from US President Donald Trump for PM Modi to visit the White House in the near future.
What is the current status of the trade agreement between India and the US?
A trade deal framework was reached earlier this year, leading to reduced tariffs. However, the signing of a formal trade agreement has been delayed due to the Iran conflict and instability in West Asia.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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