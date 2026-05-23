PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held crucial discussions on security, trade and regional issues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also conveyed an invitation from US President Donald Trump for Modi to visit the White House in the “near future”.

Rubio is on a three-day visit to India at a time when ties between New Delhi and Washington under Trump 2.0 have remained volatile amid trade tensions and geopolitical developments.

US envoy Sergio Gor, who accompanied Rubio during the meeting with the Prime Minister, said the talks covered cooperation in security, trade and critical technologies, along with developments in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has continued to expand its influence.

“We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies... India is a vital partner to the United States!” Gor posted on X.

He also confirmed that PM Modi had been invited to visit the White House.

Focus On Indo-Pacific And Global Security

Prime Minister Modi later said discussions also touched upon regional and global peace and security issues, signalling that the ongoing Iran conflict was among the matters discussed.

“We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security,” PM Modi posted on X.

“India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good,” he added.

The meeting assumes significance amid reports that Trump was considering relaunching strikes on Iran after peace negotiations, reportedly mediated by Pakistan, failed to produce results.

India has long been viewed by the United States as a strategic counterbalance to China in the Indo-Pacific region.

India-US Ties Under Trump 2.0

PM Modi last met Trump in February 2025, becoming one of the first world leaders to visit the White House after Trump’s return to office.

During that visit, Trump described Modi as a “great friend”, while both leaders pledged to expand bilateral trade between India and the US to $500 billion by 2030.

However, relations deteriorated in the months that followed after the Trump administration imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil.

The White House had argued that the purchases were helping finance Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

The tensions also coincided with Pakistan attempting to improve ties with the Trump administration.

Trade Deal Framework Revived Momentum

A thaw in relations came earlier this year after India and the United States reached a trade deal framework in February.

Following the breakthrough, Trump reduced tariffs on Indian imports to 18%.

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However, the ongoing Iran conflict and wider instability in West Asia have delayed the signing of a formal trade agreement between the two countries.

Rubio’s visit is now being seen as an attempt to sustain momentum in the strategic partnership while addressing lingering trade and geopolitical concerns.

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