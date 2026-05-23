‘We Will Move Court’: Delhi Gymkhana Club Pushes Back Against Centre’s Takeover Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre orders Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate premises by June 5.

Land required for defence infrastructure, public interest projects.

Lease terminated over alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club is set to challenge the Centre’s order directing it to vacate its prestigious Lutyens’ Delhi premises by June 5, with club member Siddharth saying, “We will move court against the order.”

The latest development comes after the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, ordered the club to hand over the 27.3-acre property for defence-linked infrastructure and other public-interest projects.

“The premises shall be taken over by the Land & Development Office on June 5,” the notice stated.

Centre Cites Defence And Public Security Needs

According to the order, the land is required for “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects” in the national capital.

VIDEO | Delhi: “We will move court against the order,” says Gymkhana club member Siddharth after Centre asks club to hand over premises by June 5.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Kg7YXPdkrA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2026

The communication further stated that the property was “critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club is located at 2, Safdarjung Road in one of the capital’s most secure administrative zones, adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg and close to several important government and defence establishments.

The notice also noted that the premises had originally been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, for operating a social and sporting club.

Lease Terminated, Re-Entry Ordered

Invoking powers under Clause 4 of the lease deed, the Centre announced immediate termination of the lease and ordered re-entry into the property.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 4 of the Lease Deed, the President of India, through the Land & Development Office, hereby determines the lease and orders re-entry of the aforesaid premises with immediate effect,” the order said.

“Upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings thereon, shall vest absolutely in the lessor, i.e., the President of India, through the Land & Development Office.”

The club was directed to hand over “peaceful possession” of the premises to government representatives on June 5. The notice added that in case of non-compliance, possession would be taken “in accordance with law”.

Ongoing Legal And Administrative Dispute

The move comes amid a prolonged legal and administrative battle over the management of the elite club, which has faced allegations of financial irregularities.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had earlier upheld an order allowing a committee appointed by the Central Government to take over the club’s management.

The appellate tribunal dismissed petitions filed by former management members challenging an April 2022 National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order replacing the club’s General Council with a 15-member government-appointed committee.

The committee was asked to complete remedial measures by March 31, 2025, and hold elections for the President and General Council members within three months after that deadline.

Once the elections are completed, the newly elected General Council is expected to take over the club’s affairs.

Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

The Centre’s intervention in the club’s functioning began after an enquiry was ordered in March 2016.

A report submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in March 2020 allegedly identified multiple violations, following which the government approached the tribunal under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013, relating to oppression and mismanagement.

In June 2020, the tribunal permitted the government to appoint two members to monitor the functioning of the Delhi Gymkhana Club alongside the General Council and recommend corrective measures. The Centre was also allowed to investigate the club’s affairs.

That order was later upheld by the appellate tribunal.

In April 2022, the tribunal further allowed the government to nominate 15 individuals to the club’s General Committee to oversee its management.

Senior Advocate Krishnendu Dutta and Advocate Gaurav M Liberhan, appearing for the appellants challenging the takeover, had argued that the Centre was required to establish that the club’s affairs were being conducted in a manner prejudicial to public interest before intervening. They had also disputed findings related to the alleged financial irregularities.

A Landmark Club In Lutyens’ Delhi

Founded during the British era, the club began functioning at the site in 1913 under the name Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. It was renamed the Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence, while the current structures on the property were built in the 1930s.

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Today, the club occupies one of the most valuable land parcels inside the high-security zone of Lutyens’ Delhi.

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