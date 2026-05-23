‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Website Taken Down, Founder Calls Move ‘Dictatorial’

The “Cockroach Janta Party”, which has been making massive waves across social media, had its “iconic website” taken down by the government on Saturday, prompting founder Abhijeet Dipke to slam the move as “dictatorial behaviour.” He asserted that the action would not silence the movement, adding that the campaign against what he called “autocracy” would continue.

'Why Govt Is Scared Of Cockroaches?'

Speaking about the website, Dipke claimed that nearly 10 lakh people had signed up as members, while around 6 lakh users had signed a petition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, an issue that has triggered anger among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

Also Read: ‘We Are Scared’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Fear His Arrest

“The government has taken down our iconic website. Ten lakh cockroaches had signed up on our website as members. Six lakh cockroaches had signed a petition demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Why is the government so scared of cockroaches? But this dictatorial behaviour is opening the eyes of India’s youth,” Dipke wrote in a post on X.

The government has taken down our iconic website - https://t.co/l6i6Ry8h5S.



10 Lakh cockroaches had signed up on our website has members.



6 Lakh cockroaches had signed a petition to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.



Why is the government so scared of cockroaches?… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

He further added, “Our only crime is that we were demanding a better future for ourselves. But you can’t get rid of us that easily. We’re working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die.”

'Cockroaches Never Die'

In a series of posts, the CJP founder also alleged that authorities may hack or withhold accounts, but insisted that the movement itself could not be stopped. “We are not going to stop and will keep raising our voice against this autocracy. Every attack makes cockroaches stronger. We are working on a plan to continue this movement sustainably and take it to the next level. Will share more soon. Cockroaches never die,” he said.

You can hack and withhold the accounts but you cannot hack this movement.



We are not going to stop and we will keep raising our voice against this autocracy. Every attack makes cockroaches stronger.



We are working on a plan to get this movement to continue sustainably and take… pic.twitter.com/35mJ3hCBQo — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, Dipke had also alleged that both his personal Instagram account and the party’s social media page were hacked, claims that further fuelled online buzz surrounding the platform.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Instagram Page Hacked, Back Up Account Also Taken Down

The “Cockroach Janta Party” trend first gained traction online after controversy erupted over remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing on a plea seeking senior designation for a lawyer. The movement later evolved into a wider internet-driven protest marked by satire, criticism and anti-establishment commentary, particularly among younger social media users.

However, CJI Surya Kant later clarified that his “cockroach” remark had been misquoted and said the observation was specifically directed at individuals entering professions using “fake and bogus degrees.”