The government took down the
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'404 Democracy Not Found': ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Website Taken Down, Founder Calls Move ‘Dictatorial’
The Cockroach Janta Party website was taken down, with founder Abhijeet Dipke calling it “dictatorial.” He said the movement against “autocracy” will continue despite alleged hacks and crackdowns.
- Government blocked 'Cockroach Janta Party' website citing dictatorial behavior.
- Party claims 10 lakh members, 6 lakh petitioned minister's resignation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the
Who is Abhijeet Dipke and what is his role?
Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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