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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Varun Dhawan Sings ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ For Girish Kumar At ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch

WATCH: Varun Dhawan Sings ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ For Girish Kumar At ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch

Varun Dhawan surprised fans by singing ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ for Girish Kumar at the ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ trailer event. Here’s what happened.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 May 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Dhawan sang for Girish Kumar at trailer launch.
  • The song was from Girish's debut film Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
  • 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde.

A light-hearted moment between Varun Dhawan and Girish Kumar grabbed attention during the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. As members of the cast and crew gathered for the event, Varun unexpectedly began singing the popular track Jeene Laga Hoon the moment Girish walked in, leaving everyone around smiling.

The event saw the presence of Varun alongside co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, while filmmaker David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani were also spotted.

ALSO READ: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur

Varun Dhawan’s Fun Musical Moment Wins Attention

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

As Girish Kumar entered the venue, Varun instantly reacted by saying, "It's my favourite song,” before breaking into Jeene Laga Hoon, the romantic track from Girish’s debut film Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Originally sung by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal, the song remains one of the most recognised tracks from the film.

After finishing a few lines, Varun turned towards Ramesh Taurani and jokingly added, “Ramesh ji iske rights hain na gaane ke”.

Who Is Girish Kumar?

Girish Kumar stepped into Bollywood with the romantic comedy Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The film helped him gain recognition among younger audiences, especially due to its music album, which included Jeene Laga Hoon.

He is the son of Kumar S. Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director of Tips Industries. After appearing in a few films, Girish gradually shifted away from acting and moved into an executive role within the family-run entertainment business.

ALSO READ: Content Creator Technical Guruji Travels From Dubai To India For Viral ‘Melody’ Trend, Faces Backlash

‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Released

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has now officially been released. Although the makers had initially planned a grand launch event on May 21, the event was later called off unexpectedly, which left many fans puzzled.

Instead, the trailer quietly dropped on YouTube on Saturday. The film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, with Gaurav Bose joining as co-producer through Maximilian Films. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 5.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Varun Dhawan surprised everyone by singing 'Jeene Laga Hoon' when Girish Kumar entered the trailer launch event, creating a light-hearted moment.

What is Girish Kumar's connection to the song 'Jeene Laga Hoon'?

'Jeene Laga Hoon' is a popular romantic track from Girish Kumar's debut film, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, for which he gained recognition.

Who are the main actors in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

When is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai scheduled to be released?

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 5.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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