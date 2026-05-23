A promotional appearance for their film 'Maa Behen' led to an online debate after paparazzi asked Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri for photos without influencer-turned-actor Dharna Durga.
Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Face Backlash After Dharna Appears Snubbed By Paparazzi At 'Maa Behen' Event
Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri faced criticism online after a viral paparazzi video from the Maa Behen promotions appeared to sideline co-star Dharna Durga. Here’s what happened.
- Film promotion sparks online debate over actor Dharna Durga.
- Photographers requested separate photos of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri.
- Social media users criticize actors for not defending Dharna.
- Maa Behen, a Netflix crime drama, is set to release soon.
Actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have come under fire online after a promotional appearance for their upcoming film Maa Behen sparked debate on social media. The event, held in Mumbai, also featured influencer-turned-actor Dharna Durga, whose interaction with paparazzi during a photo call quickly went viral.
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Viral Video Triggers Online Debate
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During the promotional event, Dharna was seen posing alongside Madhuri and Triptii while photographers captured the trio together. After filming them for a few moments, some paparazzi reportedly requested separate frames featuring only Madhuri and Triptii.
The request was not directed at Dharna personally. Instead, photographers asked Madhuri whether they could click pictures of just her and Triptii together. As the cameras continued rolling, Madhuri did not respond, and Dharna quietly stepped aside from the frame.
Social Media Users Defend Dharna Durga
Several viewers felt Dharna, who enjoys a massive digital following ahead of her Bollywood debut, deserved equal respect during the event.
One user wrote, “Dharna is literally the 3rd lead of this project. Media learn to respect ‘every’ artist”.
Another commented, “Little do they know there would be tonnes of people who’d only watch the movie because of Dharna!”.
A different user criticised the actors’ response to the situation and wrote, “Didn't like how Madhuri and tripti didn't take her stand!”.
Another reaction read, “Lost little respect for Madhuri Dixit Nene. She could have handled it better.”
One more user added, The "leads" could have taken a stand!”
Another comment that gained attention stated, “Yk it is very bad that madhuri and tripti didn't do anything. If paps are asking dharna to move it clearly means they want the "actors" By profession to click photos.. Which is offending.”
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About Maa Behen
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is a dark comedy crime drama backed by Netflix. The film stars Madhuri as Rekha, Triptii as Jaya and Dharna Durga as Sushma.
The recently unveiled trailer hints at escalating chaos inside a household in Adarsh Colony after a dead body is discovered in their home.
The project also features Ravi Kishan as Guptaji, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Guptain, Arunoday Singh as Maheshwari and Shardul Bhardwaj as Manas.
The story has been penned by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, with Tolani also handling the screenplay and dialogues. The film has been produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the online debate involving Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri?
Why did some social media users defend Dharna Durga?
Viewers felt Dharna Durga deserved equal respect as a lead in the project, especially given her significant digital following and upcoming Bollywood debut.
What is the film 'Maa Behen' about?
'Maa Behen' is a dark comedy crime drama directed by Suresh Triveni for Netflix. It centers on escalating chaos after a dead body is discovered in a household.
Who are the main stars of the film 'Maa Behen'?
The film stars Madhuri Dixit as Rekha, Triptii Dimri as Jaya, and Dharna Durga as Sushma.