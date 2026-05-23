Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film promotion sparks online debate over actor Dharna Durga.

Photographers requested separate photos of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri.

Social media users criticize actors for not defending Dharna.

Maa Behen, a Netflix crime drama, is set to release soon.

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have come under fire online after a promotional appearance for their upcoming film Maa Behen sparked debate on social media. The event, held in Mumbai, also featured influencer-turned-actor Dharna Durga, whose interaction with paparazzi during a photo call quickly went viral.

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Viral Video Triggers Online Debate

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During the promotional event, Dharna was seen posing alongside Madhuri and Triptii while photographers captured the trio together. After filming them for a few moments, some paparazzi reportedly requested separate frames featuring only Madhuri and Triptii.

The request was not directed at Dharna personally. Instead, photographers asked Madhuri whether they could click pictures of just her and Triptii together. As the cameras continued rolling, Madhuri did not respond, and Dharna quietly stepped aside from the frame.

Social Media Users Defend Dharna Durga

Several viewers felt Dharna, who enjoys a massive digital following ahead of her Bollywood debut, deserved equal respect during the event.

One user wrote, “Dharna is literally the 3rd lead of this project. Media learn to respect ‘every’ artist”.

Another commented, “Little do they know there would be tonnes of people who’d only watch the movie because of Dharna!”.

A different user criticised the actors’ response to the situation and wrote, “Didn't like how Madhuri and tripti didn't take her stand!”.

Another reaction read, “Lost little respect for Madhuri Dixit Nene. She could have handled it better.”

One more user added, The "leads" could have taken a stand!”

Another comment that gained attention stated, “Yk it is very bad that madhuri and tripti didn't do anything. If paps are asking dharna to move it clearly means they want the "actors" By profession to click photos.. Which is offending.”

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About Maa Behen

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is a dark comedy crime drama backed by Netflix. The film stars Madhuri as Rekha, Triptii as Jaya and Dharna Durga as Sushma.

The recently unveiled trailer hints at escalating chaos inside a household in Adarsh Colony after a dead body is discovered in their home.

The project also features Ravi Kishan as Guptaji, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Guptain, Arunoday Singh as Maheshwari and Shardul Bhardwaj as Manas.

The story has been penned by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, with Tolani also handling the screenplay and dialogues. The film has been produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films.