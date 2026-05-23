Samarth Singh is accused in connection with the alleged dowry death of his wife, model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Accused Husband Samarth Singh Sent To 7-Day Police Remand
Twisha Sharma dowry death case accused Samarth Singh was sent to 7-day police remand by a Bhopal court after surrendering. Police continue probe as calls for a CBI inquiry grow.
- Accused Samarth Singh sent to seven-day police remand.
- Model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma found hanging May 12.
Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal court sent accused Samarth Singh, in connection with the alleged dowry death of his wife, model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, to seven-day police remand.
He was brought to Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday, with police set to seek his custodial remand for questioning, officials said.
According to police sources, Samrath Singh, the lawyer son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to the Katara Hills police station around 2 am.
Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida native, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death.
Also Read: Twisha Sharma's Husband Brought To Bhopal, Police To Seek Remand For Questioning
FIR Registered Against Him And Mother
Singh, who had been on the run for more than a week after an FIR was registered against him and his mother, withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday, and appeared at the Jabalpur district court to surrender.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Samarth Singh accused of?
What was the outcome of Samarth Singh's surrender?
Samarth Singh surrendered at the Jabalpur district court and was subsequently arrested and sent to seven-day police remand in Bhopal.