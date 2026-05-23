Twisha Sharma Death Case: Accused Husband Samarth Singh Sent To 7-Day Police Remand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused Samarth Singh sent to seven-day police remand.

Model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma found hanging May 12.

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal court sent accused Samarth Singh, in connection with the alleged dowry death of his wife, model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, to seven-day police remand.

He was brought to Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday, with police set to seek his custodial remand for questioning, officials said.

According to police sources, Samrath Singh, the lawyer son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to the Katara Hills police station around 2 am.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida native, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma's Husband Brought To Bhopal, Police To Seek Remand For Questioning

FIR Registered Against Him And Mother

Singh, who had been on the run for more than a week after an FIR was registered against him and his mother, withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday, and appeared at the Jabalpur district court to surrender.

Samarth Singh was arrested outside the court premises before being taken to Katara Hills police station shortly after midnight in a convoy of police vehicles accompanied by his lawyer and members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Misrod ACP Rajnish Kashyap. Responding to questions on the Madhya Pradesh government’s recommendation for a CBI probe, Commissioner Kumar said the local police would continue investigating the case until the central agency officially assumes charge. Mother In Law's Statement Still Not Recorded When asked whether Giribala Singh had recorded her statement after being issued a final notice, Kumar said police officials were busy attending proceedings at the Jabalpur High Court on Friday. “We will record her statement at the earliest,” he said. Also Read: Samarth Singhs Licence Gets Suspended By Bar Council In Twisha Sharma Death Case Police had earlier issued a third and final notice to Giribala Singh after she allegedly failed to appear for questioning on previous occasions. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued a notice to the retired judge, asking her to respond by May 25 to petitions seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to her by a Bhopal court.