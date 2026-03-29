Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 800 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 1,226 Cr Worldwide

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Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the global box office, cementing its status as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year. Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has maintained strong momentum even into its second weekend. With a sharp jump in collections on Day 10, the spy action thriller has now crossed a staggering Rs 1,226 crore worldwide.

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Day 10 Sees Strong Jump In Collections

The film witnessed a notable surge on its second Saturday, collecting Rs 62.85 crore net across more than 18,800 shows. This marked a significant rise from the previous day, reflecting renewed audience interest over the weekend.

According to trade estimates, the overall occupancy stood at 44.8%, underlining the film’s consistent pull in theatres. Despite the usual weekday dip, the weekend boost has once again propelled the film’s earnings upward.

India Box Office Nears Rs 800 Crore Net

After ten days in cinemas, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed Rs 778.77 crore net in India, with gross domestic collections reaching Rs 930.44 crore.

The Hindi version continues to drive the bulk of the revenue, contributing around Rs 58 crore to the Day 10 tally. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added approximately Rs 3 crore, while performance in Tamil regions remained relatively modest.

Overseas Push Takes Global Total Past Rs 1,200 Crore

The film’s strong international performance has further strengthened its box office dominance. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 296 crore in gross collections so far.

With this, the worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 1,226.44 crore, placing the film firmly among the highest-grossing Indian releases.

Factors Impacting Collections

While the film’s performance remains robust, certain factors have influenced its overall revenue trajectory. Ticket price caps in several regions have improved accessibility for audiences but have also slightly impacted total earnings.

Even so, the film continues to draw large crowds, maintaining a steady pace despite minor fluctuations.

A Blockbuster Run That Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Despite daily variations, Dhurandhar 2 has comfortably crossed the Rs 750 crore net mark in India and Rs 1,200 crore globally, an achievement that reinforces its blockbuster status.

Featuring a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun, the film continues to attract audiences across regions.

As it heads into Day 11, the film’s box office journey remains strong, with industry watchers expecting it to scale even greater heights in the coming days.