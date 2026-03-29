Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 800 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 1,226 Cr Worldwide

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 800 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 1,226 Cr Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses ₹1,226 crore worldwide, nearing ₹800 crore net in India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the global box office, cementing its status as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year. Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has maintained strong momentum even into its second weekend. With a sharp jump in collections on Day 10, the spy action thriller has now crossed a staggering Rs 1,226 crore worldwide.

ALSO READ: 'Sadake Ban Jaye': Lyari Residents Demand Rs 500 Crore From Aditya Dhar As Dhurandhar 2 Crosses Rs 1000 Crore

Day 10 Sees Strong Jump In Collections

The film witnessed a notable surge on its second Saturday, collecting Rs 62.85 crore net across more than 18,800 shows. This marked a significant rise from the previous day, reflecting renewed audience interest over the weekend.

According to trade estimates, the overall occupancy stood at 44.8%, underlining the film’s consistent pull in theatres. Despite the usual weekday dip, the weekend boost has once again propelled the film’s earnings upward.

India Box Office Nears Rs 800 Crore Net

After ten days in cinemas, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed Rs 778.77 crore net in India, with gross domestic collections reaching Rs 930.44 crore.

The Hindi version continues to drive the bulk of the revenue, contributing around Rs 58 crore to the Day 10 tally. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added approximately Rs 3 crore, while performance in Tamil regions remained relatively modest.

Overseas Push Takes Global Total Past Rs 1,200 Crore

The film’s strong international performance has further strengthened its box office dominance. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 296 crore in gross collections so far.

With this, the worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 1,226.44 crore, placing the film firmly among the highest-grossing Indian releases.

Factors Impacting Collections

While the film’s performance remains robust, certain factors have influenced its overall revenue trajectory. Ticket price caps in several regions have improved accessibility for audiences but have also slightly impacted total earnings.

Even so, the film continues to draw large crowds, maintaining a steady pace despite minor fluctuations.

A Blockbuster Run That Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Despite daily variations, Dhurandhar 2 has comfortably crossed the Rs 750 crore net mark in India and Rs 1,200 crore globally, an achievement that reinforces its blockbuster status.

Featuring a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun, the film continues to attract audiences across regions.

As it heads into Day 11, the film’s box office journey remains strong, with industry watchers expecting it to scale even greater heights in the coming days.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a staggering worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,226.44 crore.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in India?

The film has amassed Rs 778.77 crore net in India, with gross domestic collections reaching Rs 930.44 crore.

What was Dhurandhar 2's collection on Day 10?

On Day 10, the film collected Rs 62.85 crore net across India, with a strong surge in collections.

Which versions of Dhurandhar 2 are contributing most to the Indian box office?

The Hindi version drives the majority of revenue, contributing significantly to the daily collections, while the Telugu version also adds to the earnings.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 800 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 1,226 Cr Worldwide
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 800 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 1,226 Cr Worldwide
Entertainment
'Sadake Ban Jaye': Lyari Residents Demand Rs 500 Crore From Aditya Dhar As Dhurandhar 2 Crosses Rs 1000 Crore
'Sadake Ban Jaye': Lyari Residents Demand Rs 500 Crore From Aditya Dhar As Dhurandhar 2 Crosses Rs 1000 Crore
Entertainment
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Shares Emotional Moment With Newborn, Breaks Down In Viral Video
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Shares Emotional Moment With Newborn, Breaks Down In Viral Video
Entertainment
‘Didn’t Smoke But…’: Paresh Rawal Reacts To Comparison With R. Madhavan Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz
‘Didn’t Smoke But…’: Paresh Rawal Reacts To Comparison With R. Madhavan Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe
EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar, Asia’s Mega Air Hub
Breaking News: Houthi Forces Enter Middle East War, Iran-backed Strikes Target Israel & US Bases
ALERT: Yemen Joins Middle East War as Iran Strikes UAE, Bahrain & Israeli Bases
BREAKING: Yemen Joins Middle East Conflict as Iran Strikes UAE & Israel in Retaliation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model
Opinion
Embed widget