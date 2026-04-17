Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jailer 2 footage leaks online, sparking controversy before release.

Sun Pictures urges public not to share leaked film clips.

Makers warn against reposting, citing potential account restrictions.

Second major Tamil film leak follows Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Even before it reaches cinemas, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has found itself at the centre of a major controversy. After Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak sparked industry-wide concern, fresh reports now suggest footage from the superstar’s upcoming sequel has surfaced online. With expectations soaring, the unexpected twist has left fans stunned and the makers acting fast.

ALSO READ: ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak Case: Assistant Editor Among 3 Held In Film Piracy Case

Makers Issue Strict Warning Over Viral Clips

According to a report by Deccan Herald, production banner Sun Pictures released an official statement urging the public not to share or repost the leaked footage.

The statement read, "We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips."

In a firm appeal to fans and media platforms, the production house urged everyone to avoid circulating the leaked footage and warned of possible consequences.

“We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts."

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Second Major Tamil Film Leak In A Month

This marks the second significant Tamil film leak in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was also leaked online before release.

Following that breach, legal action was reportedly initiated by the producers. Public notices warned against sharing leaked clips, images, or full versions of the film. Reports also stated that eight people and a freelance assistant editor were arrested in connection with the case.