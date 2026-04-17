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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAfter Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Leaked Ahead Of Release, Makers Issue Warning

After Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Leaked Ahead Of Release, Makers Issue Warning

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 faces a leak scare after footage surfaced online. Sun Pictures issues a strict warning following Vijay’s Jana Nayagan piracy controversy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jailer 2 footage leaks online, sparking controversy before release.
  • Sun Pictures urges public not to share leaked film clips.
  • Makers warn against reposting, citing potential account restrictions.
  • Second major Tamil film leak follows Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Even before it reaches cinemas, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has found itself at the centre of a major controversy. After Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak sparked industry-wide concern, fresh reports now suggest footage from the superstar’s upcoming sequel has surfaced online. With expectations soaring, the unexpected twist has left fans stunned and the makers acting fast.

ALSO READ: ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak Case: Assistant Editor Among 3 Held In Film Piracy Case

Makers Issue Strict Warning Over Viral Clips 

According to a report by Deccan Herald, production banner Sun Pictures released an official statement urging the public not to share or repost the leaked footage.

The statement read, "We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips."

In a firm appeal to fans and media platforms, the production house urged everyone to avoid circulating the leaked footage and warned of possible consequences.

“We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts."

ALSO READ: Downloaded 'Bhooth Bangla' From Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram, Illegal Piracy Sites? Get Ready To Pay Rs 3 Lakh Fine

Second Major Tamil Film Leak In A Month

This marks the second significant Tamil film leak in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was also leaked online before release.

Following that breach, legal action was reportedly initiated by the producers. Public notices warned against sharing leaked clips, images, or full versions of the film. Reports also stated that eight people and a freelance assistant editor were arrested in connection with the case.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Jailer 2?

A video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 has been leaked and is circulating on social media platforms.

What action is being taken by the makers of Jailer 2?

Sun Pictures has issued a statement urging the public not to share leaked footage and their anti-piracy team is monitoring the situation and taking action.

What warning have the makers given to media and fans?

They have requested media and fan clubs to refrain from using or sharing the leaked video to avoid potential account suspension or restrictions.

Is this the first major Tamil film leak recently?

No, this is the second significant Tamil film leak in recent weeks, following the leak of Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Sun Pictures ENtertainment News Jailer 2 Jana Nayagan
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