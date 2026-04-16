‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak Case: Assistant Editor Among 3 Held In Film Piracy Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three arrested for 'Jana Nayagan' movie data theft.

Freelance assistant editor stole film data from studio.

Stolen movie data shared, leading to online leak.

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three main accused, including a freelance assistant editor, for the data theft and online leak of the movie 'Jana Nayagan', police said on Thursday.

According to an official release, the arrests were made on April 15 following a detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence.

The arrests follow the prior apprehension of six other individuals on April 11 for uploading and disseminating the pirated content.

Police have, however, withheld the identities of the arrested, pending further investigation.

Police stated that the primary accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film. He gained unauthorised access to the reels of the film at an editing studio and stole the data. The stolen data was then rendered into a movie format and shared with the co-accused, leading to its widespread online circulation, police added.

All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Issuing a public advisory, the Cyber Crime Wing strictly warned against downloading, streaming, or forwarding pirated content, stating that any involvement in digital piracy will invite strict legal consequences.

The police have urged the public to promptly report instances of pirated content or suspicious links to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or via the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)