Madras HC Backs Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947', Orders Action Against Pirated Copies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madras High Court grants 'Batwara 1947' interim piracy protection.

Court ordered blocking websites hosting unauthorized film copies.

Protection safeguards the film's commercial interests during theatrical run.

Producer to compensate legitimate businesses affected by blocking order.

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's 'Batwara 1947' has received interim protection from the Madras High Court amid concerns over unauthorised online distribution. The court has directed internet service providers and websites hosting pirated copies of the film to take action, giving the production house legal protection during its theatrical run.

The development comes as the film continues to draw attention following its release. While it opened slowly at the box office, the Independence Day holiday on its second day helped push its collection into double digits. Meanwhile, the court's intervention has added another significant development around the film.

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Madras HC Orders Websites Hosting Pirated Copies To Be Blocked

According to Bar & Bench, Justice K. Surender passed an order on August 14 in the case 'Aamir Khan Productions vs BSNL', directing internet service providers and websites hosting unauthorised copies of the film to be blocked.

The interim order is aimed at preventing the unauthorised online and cable distribution of the film at a crucial stage of its theatrical release. For the production house, the decision provides immediate legal protection against potential losses linked to piracy.

Court Says Interim Relief Was Necessary

The Madras High Court's order came after the court considered the potential consequences of allowing unauthorised streaming and distribution to continue.

Justice Surender observed that delays in stopping illegal broadcasts in such cases could expose the rights holder to losses that may not be recoverable. The court therefore considered interim protection necessary to safeguard the film's commercial interests while it remains in theatres.

The court also issued notices to the mobile and internet service providers involved in the matter, seeking their responses. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 11.

Production House Relies On CBFC Certification

To support its claim, the production house behind 'Batwara 1947' relied on documents from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which identified it as the producer of the film.

The High Court found that the documents established a prima facie case concerning ownership of the film's copyright. On that basis, the court granted interim relief.

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Aamir Khan Productions To Compensate If Legitimate Businesses Suffer Losses

Justice Surender also acknowledged that the order could potentially affect certain parties carrying out legitimate and lawful business.

As a safeguard, the court stipulated that if anyone suffers a loss because of the order, Aamir Khan Productions would be responsible for compensating them.

The production house was represented by advocate S. Deepak in the matter.

What Is Batwara 1947 About?

'Batwara 1947' stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and is based on the popular play Lahore Ni Vekhya, Oh Jamya Nahin. The project was reportedly planned before Gadar 2, but the makers had struggled to find a producer for it.

Following the success of Gadar 2, Aamir Khan decided to produce the film. The project also marks the return of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi to the big screen together after 27 years.

Set against the backdrop of Partition, 'Batwara 1947' explores a story rooted in the events and circumstances surrounding the division of India.