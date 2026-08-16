Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mustafa Zahid revisits iconic Awarapan song Tera Mera Rishta.

Zahid released his version independently amidst political tensions.

Awarapan 2's official soundtrack features other artists' versions.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan struggled at the box office in 2007, but its music found a life of its own. Nineteen years later, as Awarapan 2 arrives, Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid has revisited one of the original film's most loved songs, releasing his own new version, Tera Mera Rishta 2.0.

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Mustafa Zahid Revisits An Awarapan Favourite

Over the years, Awarapan developed a cult following, with its soundtrack playing a major role in that journey. Songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, voiced by Mustafa Zahid, remained particularly popular and became closely associated with the Emraan Hashmi-starrer.

The sequel retains the two popular songs in reworked forms, with changes to their lyrics. However, Mustafa Zahid is not officially part of the Awarapan 2 soundtrack, with the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan reportedly being a factor.

Tera Mera Rishta 2.0 Arrives On Awarapan 2's Release

Now, as Awarapan 2 takes a strong start at the box office, Mustafa Zahid has released Tera Mera Rishta 2.0.

Announcing the release on Instagram, he wrote, “You kept it alive all these years. Today, I give it back to you. Tera Mera Rishta 2.0 - OUT NOW”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐚 𝐙𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐝 (@mustafazahids)

At the beginning of the video, a message reads, “Dedicated to the people of Pakistan and India who chose art beyond borders, music beyond differences, and love above all else.”

The new rendition marks a return to a song that has remained popular nearly two decades after its original release, bringing Mustafa Zahid's voice back to a track closely tied to Awarapan's enduring legacy.

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Awarapan 2 Also Features New Versions Of The Original Song

While Mustafa Zahid has released his independent version, the official Awarapan 2 soundtrack includes two additional takes on the 2007 song, Tera Mera Rishta Continues and Tera Mera Rishta - New Version.

These versions have been sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, while Mithoon has recreated the music and Sayeed Quadri has written the lyrics.

Nineteen years after the original song first connected with audiences, Tera Mera Rishta has now returned in several new forms, with Mustafa Zahid also giving fans his own version of the track.