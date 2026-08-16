India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh's Rs 300 Cr 'Pralay' Begins Filming In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Cast

Ranveer Singh's Rs 300 Cr 'Pralay' Begins Filming In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Cast

Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s post-apocalyptic survival thriller Pralay has officially gone on floors in Mumbai. The big-budget film is set for a 2027 release.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh's post-apocalyptic film Pralay officially began shooting.
  • Kalyani Priyadarshan co-stars in this ₹300 crore survival thriller.
  • Filming happens in Mumbai; the ambitious project releases 2027.

Ranveer Singh is stepping into a new cinematic world with Pralay. The much-discussed post-apocalyptic thriller, also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has officially gone on floors, ending months of speculation surrounding the project. Directed by debutant filmmaker Jai Mehta, the film began shooting in Mumbai on August 16, according to Sacnilk.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Keeps Baby Bump Under Wraps At Airport, Ranveer Singh Sees Her Off: WATCH

Pralay Begins Filming In Mumbai

The project had been making headlines for months, with earlier reports suggesting that production would begin in August. While previous plans reportedly involved an extensive shooting schedule in Australia, the makers have now shifted the production to Mumbai.

Mumbai is now serving as the backdrop for bringing its post-apocalyptic world to life. The team is currently filming across several live locations in the city, a move expected to add greater scale, texture and realism to the story.

Ranveer Singh is reportedly taking on a physically demanding role in the film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Ranveer Singh

Kalyani Priyadarshan has been confirmed as the female lead opposite Singh. The actor recently gained recognition for her performance in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

The crew working on Pralay brings together local and international talent as the makers build the film's ambitious world.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap On Girlfriend Shubhra Shetty And Their 20-Year Age Gap: 'Have Been Conscious Of It'

About Pralay

Pralay is said to be a survival thriller set in a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic landscape. With Ranveer Singh leading the film and Kalyani Priyadarshan joining him, the project is reportedly being mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore.

If the reported figure is accurate, it would place Pralay among the most expensive standalone films of Singh's career.

The film also marks a major shift in direction for the actor following the success of Dhurandhar, taking him into the world of large-scale survival drama and post-apocalyptic storytelling.

Pralay is being produced by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios in association with True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films. The film is scheduled for release in 2027.

Ranveer Singh's Earlier Appearance Sparked Speculation

Speculation around the film had already intensified in July when Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving Hansal Mehta's office with his face covered. The appearance led to speculation that the actor could be concealing his look for his upcoming film, Pralay.

Now, with filming officially underway, the project has moved beyond speculation and into production.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Ranveer Singh's new film?

Ranveer Singh's new film is titled Pralay. It is a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Jai Mehta.

Who is starring alongside Ranveer Singh in Pralay?

Kalyani Priyadarshan has been confirmed as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Pralay. She recently gained recognition for her performance in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

When did filming for Pralay begin and where?

Filming for Pralay officially began in Mumbai on August 16. The team is currently shooting across several live locations in the city.

What is the reported budget for Pralay?

Pralay is a survival thriller set in a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic landscape. The film is reportedly being mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore.

When is Pralay scheduled for release?

Pralay is scheduled for release in 2027. This project marks a major shift in direction for Ranveer Singh into large-scale survival drama.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Aug 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hansal Mehta Pralay Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Kalyani Priyadarshan Jai Mehta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Ranveer Singh's Rs 300 Cr 'Pralay' Begins Filming In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Cast
Ranveer Singh's Rs 300 Cr 'Pralay' Begins Filming In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Cast
Movies
19 Years Later, Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid Drops 'Tera Mera Rishta 2.0' As Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Releases
19 Years Later, Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid Drops 'Tera Mera Rishta 2.0' As Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Releases
Movies
Madras HC Backs Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947', Orders Action Against Pirated Copies
Madras HC Backs Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947', Orders Action Against Pirated Copies
Movies
Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' Outpaces Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' By Rs 46.49 Cr Worldwide During Independence Day Weekend
Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' Outpaces Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' By Rs 46.49 Cr Worldwide During Independence Day Weekend
Advertisement

Videos

Farmers' March Update: Khanouri Border Sealed as Haryana Police Deploy Five-Layer Barricading
Breaking: Ex-Bengal Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee Dies by Suicide at Rampurhat Office; Note Recovered
Political Heat: Jharkhand BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren Over Student Agitation
Political Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Signal to Stop Vande Mataram? Congress and BJP Clash Over Viral Video
Breaking News: Former Bengal Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee Found Dead at TMC Office
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget