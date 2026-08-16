Ranveer Singh's Rs 300 Cr 'Pralay' Begins Filming In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Cast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's post-apocalyptic film Pralay officially began shooting.

Kalyani Priyadarshan co-stars in this ₹300 crore survival thriller.

Filming happens in Mumbai; the ambitious project releases 2027.

Ranveer Singh is stepping into a new cinematic world with Pralay. The much-discussed post-apocalyptic thriller, also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has officially gone on floors, ending months of speculation surrounding the project. Directed by debutant filmmaker Jai Mehta, the film began shooting in Mumbai on August 16, according to Sacnilk.

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Pralay Begins Filming In Mumbai

The project had been making headlines for months, with earlier reports suggesting that production would begin in August. While previous plans reportedly involved an extensive shooting schedule in Australia, the makers have now shifted the production to Mumbai.

Mumbai is now serving as the backdrop for bringing its post-apocalyptic world to life. The team is currently filming across several live locations in the city, a move expected to add greater scale, texture and realism to the story.

Ranveer Singh is reportedly taking on a physically demanding role in the film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Ranveer Singh

Kalyani Priyadarshan has been confirmed as the female lead opposite Singh. The actor recently gained recognition for her performance in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

The crew working on Pralay brings together local and international talent as the makers build the film's ambitious world.

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About Pralay

Pralay is said to be a survival thriller set in a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic landscape. With Ranveer Singh leading the film and Kalyani Priyadarshan joining him, the project is reportedly being mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore.

If the reported figure is accurate, it would place Pralay among the most expensive standalone films of Singh's career.

The film also marks a major shift in direction for the actor following the success of Dhurandhar, taking him into the world of large-scale survival drama and post-apocalyptic storytelling.

Pralay is being produced by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios in association with True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films. The film is scheduled for release in 2027.

Ranveer Singh's Earlier Appearance Sparked Speculation

Speculation around the film had already intensified in July when Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving Hansal Mehta's office with his face covered. The appearance led to speculation that the actor could be concealing his look for his upcoming film, Pralay.

Now, with filming officially underway, the project has moved beyond speculation and into production.