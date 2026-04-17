Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dacoit: A Love Story shows box office slowdown in week one.

Seventh day collections dropped 19.4% to Rs 1.25 crore.

Film nears Rs 30 crore India net, worldwide gross Rs 45.33 crore.

Competition from new releases hinders film's box office performance.

After a promising start, Dacoit: A Love Story appears to be losing steam at the box office. The romantic action thriller, led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has witnessed a noticeable slowdown in its first week, raising concerns about its long-term performance amid stiff competition.

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Day 7 Collection Sees A Dip

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its seventh day in cinemas, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 1.25 crore across 3,608 shows in India. This marks a 19.4% drop compared to Day 6, when it earned Rs 1.55 crore.

So far, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 32.93 crore, while its net domestic collection has reached Rs 28.30 crore. Overseas, the film has added Rs 12.40 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 45.33 crore.

Stuggles To Cross Rs 30 Crore Mark

Despite steady numbers over its opening weekend, the film has been unable to maintain momentum during weekdays. Even after completing a full week in theatres, it has not crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India net collections.

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Competition From Big Releases Impacts Performance

The box office scenario has only grown tougher. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already limited the film’s growth, and with Bhoot Bangla entering cinemas now, the competition is set to intensify further.

This crowded release window appears to have restricted Dacoit from gaining the traction it initially needed.

While the film has outperformed some of April’s other releases, it still has a long way to go. Films like Biker and Rakasa, which opened earlier this month, have recorded lower collections overall. However, Dacoit remains behind Adivi Sesh’s own 2022 hit Major, which achieved a lifetime collection of Rs 41.03 crore.