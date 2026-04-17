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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAdivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit Sees 19.4% Drop On Day 7, Struggles To Cross Rs 50 Cr Worldwide

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit Sees 19.4% Drop On Day 7, Struggles To Cross Rs 50 Cr Worldwide

Dacoit records a dip on Day 7 at the box office, failing to cross Rs 30 crore in a week amid rising competition from new releases.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dacoit: A Love Story shows box office slowdown in week one.
  • Seventh day collections dropped 19.4% to Rs 1.25 crore.
  • Film nears Rs 30 crore India net, worldwide gross Rs 45.33 crore.
  • Competition from new releases hinders film's box office performance.

After a promising start, Dacoit: A Love Story appears to be losing steam at the box office. The romantic action thriller, led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has witnessed a noticeable slowdown in its first week, raising concerns about its long-term performance amid stiff competition.

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Day 7 Collection Sees A Dip

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its seventh day in cinemas, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 1.25 crore across 3,608 shows in India. This marks a 19.4% drop compared to Day 6, when it earned Rs 1.55 crore.

So far, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 32.93 crore, while its net domestic collection has reached Rs 28.30 crore. Overseas, the film has added Rs 12.40 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 45.33 crore.

Stuggles To Cross Rs 30 Crore Mark

Despite steady numbers over its opening weekend, the film has been unable to maintain momentum during weekdays. Even after completing a full week in theatres, it has not crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India net collections.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Cocktail 2 Song BTS From Italy Shoot With Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Competition From Big Releases Impacts Performance

The box office scenario has only grown tougher. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already limited the film’s growth, and with Bhoot Bangla entering cinemas now, the competition is set to intensify further.

This crowded release window appears to have restricted Dacoit from gaining the traction it initially needed.

While the film has outperformed some of April’s other releases, it still has a long way to go. Films like Biker and Rakasa, which opened earlier this month, have recorded lower collections overall. However, Dacoit remains behind Adivi Sesh’s own 2022 hit Major, which achieved a lifetime collection of Rs 41.03 crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office performance of Dacoit: A Love Story?

The film has seen a slowdown in its first week. Its Day 7 collection was Rs 1.25 crore, a drop from the previous day.

What are the total collections for Dacoit: A Love Story so far?

The film's total India gross is Rs 32.93 crore, with Rs 28.30 crore net domestic collection. It has earned Rs 12.40 crore overseas, totaling Rs 45.33 crore worldwide.

Is Dacoit: A Love Story struggling to reach a specific box office milestone?

Yes, despite a strong opening weekend, the film has not yet crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India net collections after a full week.

What external factors are affecting Dacoit: A Love Story's box office performance?

Competition from other releases like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the new release Bhoot Bangla is intensifying, limiting the film's growth.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Mrunal Thakur Adivi Sesh ENtertainment News Dacoit Box Office
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