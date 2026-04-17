Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVirat Kohli ‘Quietly Removes Like’ From German Vlogger’s Pic After Internet Jokes About ‘Algorithm’ Explanation

Virat Kohli ‘Quietly Removes Like’ From German Vlogger’s Pic After Internet Jokes About ‘Algorithm’ Explanation

Virat Kohli had “liked” a German influencer’s picture on Instagram. This is the second such incident after actor Avneet Kaur.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli liked a German vlogger's Instagram post.
  • The screenshot of the interaction quickly went viral online.
  • This follows a similar incident attributed to the algorithm.
  • Users humorously speculated about the reason for the 'like'.

Virat Kohli appears to have acted quietly after “liking” an Instagram post shared by a German vlogger. The swift response comes after a screenshot of his “like” on the post went viral, with many users referencing his earlier “algorithm” explanation in the comments section of the influencer’s picture. However, instead of offering another clarification this time, Kohli seems to have handled the situation differently by removing the “like,” which no longer appears on the post. The last time a similar incident occurred, when he liked an actor’s picture, he had attributed it to Instagram’s algorithm.

Virat Kohli ‘Likes’ German Vlogger’s Pic

However, the post in question is not new and dates back to January 30 this year. It is unclear when exactly Kohli liked the picture shared by vlogger LizLaz, which was captioned, “Some golden hour shots.”

Virat Kohli’s thumb vs Instagram algorithm. Who’s really in control? 😭
by u/hailyou2022 in bollynewsandgossips

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On Influencer’s Post Sparks Buzz As ‘Algorithm’ Meme Trends Again

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Earlier, he liked a picture of actor Avneet Kaur, which led people to wonder if all was well in his marriage with Anushka Sharma. At the time, he issued a detailed clarification on Instagram.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Collection Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Slow Start

His statement read, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

As soon as the news of Kohli’s “like” on the vlogger’s pic went viral, people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. 

“Akaay ke haath se phone lo,” joked one social media user. 

Another added, “Algorithm.”

“Ya sab algorithm ki galti Hai bhai,” read a third. 

A fourth asked, “Why Kohli bhai why?” 

Many even tagged Anushka Sharma and asked her to take a look at it.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Virat Kohli recently liked on Instagram?

Virat Kohli recently liked a picture posted by a German vlogger named LizLaz. The post featured 'golden hour shots'.

Has Virat Kohli explained his recent Instagram like?

It is unclear if Virat Kohli will offer an explanation for this specific like. Previously, he attributed a similar incident to Instagram's algorithm.

What was the reaction on social media to Virat Kohli's recent Instagram like?

Social media users reacted with jokes, many referencing the 'algorithm' as a reason. Some users also tagged Anushka Sharma.

When was the vlogger's post that Virat Kohli liked originally published?

The post by vlogger LizLaz that Virat Kohli liked dates back to January 30th of this year. It's unknown when exactly Kohli performed the like.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Avneet Kaur Entertainment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Virat Kohli ‘Quietly Removes Like’ From German Vlogger’s Pic After Internet Jokes About ‘Algorithm’ Explanation
Virat Kohli ‘Quietly Removes Like’ From German Vlogger’s Pic After Internet Jokes About ‘Algorithm’ Explanation
Celebrities
Babil Shares Photos Of Irrfan Khan Caring For Sutapa During Cancer Battle, Internet Gets Emotional
Babil Shares Photos Of Irrfan Khan Caring For Sutapa During Cancer Battle, Internet Gets Emotional
Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Hops On Viral ‘Then vs Now’ Trend, It's A Love Letter To Her Younger Self
Priyanka Chopra Hops On Viral ‘Then vs Now’ Trend, It's A Love Letter To Her Younger Self
Celebrities
‘Deepika Padukone Worked 12-Hour Shift,’ Claims Kangana Ranaut As She Defends Her 8-Hour Shift Demand
‘Deepika Padukone Worked 12-Hour Shift,’ Claims Kangana Ranaut As She Defends Her 8-Hour Shift Demand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Needs To Talk Tibet With China
Opinion
Embed widget