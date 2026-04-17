Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli liked a German vlogger's Instagram post.

The screenshot of the interaction quickly went viral online.

This follows a similar incident attributed to the algorithm.

Users humorously speculated about the reason for the 'like'.

Virat Kohli appears to have acted quietly after “liking” an Instagram post shared by a German vlogger. The swift response comes after a screenshot of his “like” on the post went viral, with many users referencing his earlier “algorithm” explanation in the comments section of the influencer’s picture. However, instead of offering another clarification this time, Kohli seems to have handled the situation differently by removing the “like,” which no longer appears on the post. The last time a similar incident occurred, when he liked an actor’s picture, he had attributed it to Instagram’s algorithm.

Virat Kohli ‘Likes’ German Vlogger’s Pic

However, the post in question is not new and dates back to January 30 this year. It is unclear when exactly Kohli liked the picture shared by vlogger LizLaz, which was captioned, “Some golden hour shots.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Earlier, he liked a picture of actor Avneet Kaur, which led people to wonder if all was well in his marriage with Anushka Sharma. At the time, he issued a detailed clarification on Instagram.

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His statement read, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

As soon as the news of Kohli’s “like” on the vlogger’s pic went viral, people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Akaay ke haath se phone lo,” joked one social media user.

Another added, “Algorithm.”

“Ya sab algorithm ki galti Hai bhai,” read a third.

A fourth asked, “Why Kohli bhai why?”

Many even tagged Anushka Sharma and asked her to take a look at it.