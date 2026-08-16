Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 leads box office, surpassing Batwara 1947.

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 72.90 crore worldwide by Day 2.

Batwara 1947 reached Rs 26.41 crore worldwide, showing growth.

Awarapan 2 established a Rs 46.49 crore worldwide lead.

The Independence Day weekend box office clash between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has produced a clear early frontrunner. While both films witnessed growth on their second day, Awarapan 2 raced ahead with a much stronger worldwide total, opening up a gap of Rs 46.49 crore over its rival.

Here's a closer look at how the two films performed on Day 2.

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'Batwara 1947' Day 2 Box Office Collection

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, got off to a relatively modest start at the box office. The film had opened with a net collection of Rs 5.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk's reported figures, the film saw a significant jump on its second day, earning Rs 13.50 crore net across 8,071 shows. This marked a 134.8% increase from the previous day's net collection.

With this, Batwara 1947's India gross collection has reached Rs 22.91 crore, while its India net total stands at Rs 19.25 crore.

The film also collected Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 26.41 crore.

'Awarapan 2' Day 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 has maintained its strong momentum after an impressive opening. The Emraan Hashmi film earned Rs 22 crore net on its first day, making it his biggest opener and the year's third-biggest opening film.

On Day 2, the sequel recorded further growth. As per Sacnilk's figures, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 33.75 crore net from 10,496 shows, registering a 53.4% increase over its Day 1 net earnings.

The film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore net milestone in India, with its total India net collection reaching Rs 55.75 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 66.90 crore so far.

Overseas, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 3.50 crore on its second day, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 6 crore. This has taken the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 72.90 crore.

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'Awarapan 2' Opens Up A Major Worldwide Lead

With a worldwide gross of Rs 72.90 crore compared with Batwara 1947's Rs 26.41 crore, Awarapan 2 is ahead by Rs 46.49 crore after the two films' second day at the box office.

While Batwara 1947 posted stronger percentage growth on Day 2, Awarapan 2 continued to lead comfortably in terms of overall collections.

About 'Batwara 1947' And 'Awarapan'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal in key roles. The period drama is centred on the pain and impact of Partition.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shiv Pandit, reprising his iconic character. Disha Patani and Shabana also play important roles in the film.