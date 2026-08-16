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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesEmraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' Outpaces Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' By Rs 46.49 Cr Worldwide During Independence Day Weekend

Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' Outpaces Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' By Rs 46.49 Cr Worldwide During Independence Day Weekend

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has taken a strong lead over Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 on day 2. Here's how the films have performed during the start of Independence Day weekend.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Awarapan 2 leads box office, surpassing Batwara 1947.
  • Awarapan 2 collected Rs 72.90 crore worldwide by Day 2.
  • Batwara 1947 reached Rs 26.41 crore worldwide, showing growth.
  • Awarapan 2 established a Rs 46.49 crore worldwide lead.

The Independence Day weekend box office clash between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has produced a clear early frontrunner. While both films witnessed growth on their second day, Awarapan 2 raced ahead with a much stronger worldwide total, opening up a gap of Rs 46.49 crore over its rival.

Here's a closer look at how the two films performed on Day 2.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 3 Coming Soon? Emraan Hashmi Drops Major Hint As Film Scores Big Opening

'Batwara 1947' Day 2 Box Office Collection

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, got off to a relatively modest start at the box office. The film had opened with a net collection of Rs 5.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk's reported figures, the film saw a significant jump on its second day, earning Rs 13.50 crore net across 8,071 shows. This marked a 134.8% increase from the previous day's net collection.

With this, Batwara 1947's India gross collection has reached Rs 22.91 crore, while its India net total stands at Rs 19.25 crore.

The film also collected Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 26.41 crore.

'Awarapan 2' Day 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 has maintained its strong momentum after an impressive opening. The Emraan Hashmi film earned Rs 22 crore net on its first day, making it his biggest opener and the year's third-biggest opening film.

On Day 2, the sequel recorded further growth. As per Sacnilk's figures, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 33.75 crore net from 10,496 shows, registering a 53.4% increase over its Day 1 net earnings.

The film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore net milestone in India, with its total India net collection reaching Rs 55.75 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 66.90 crore so far.

Overseas, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 3.50 crore on its second day, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 6 crore. This has taken the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 72.90 crore.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol Reveals Why His Formula 1 Dream Was Left Unfinished Because Of Dharmendra

'Awarapan 2' Opens Up A Major Worldwide Lead

With a worldwide gross of Rs 72.90 crore compared with Batwara 1947's Rs 26.41 crore, Awarapan 2 is ahead by Rs 46.49 crore after the two films' second day at the box office.

While Batwara 1947 posted stronger percentage growth on Day 2, Awarapan 2 continued to lead comfortably in terms of overall collections.

About 'Batwara 1947' And 'Awarapan'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal in key roles. The period drama is centred on the pain and impact of Partition.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shiv Pandit, reprising his iconic character. Disha Patani and Shabana also play important roles in the film.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film is leading the box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 after two days?

Awarapan 2 is the clear frontrunner, leading by Rs 46.49 crore over Batwara 1947 in worldwide gross collections after their second day.

What is Awarapan 2's total worldwide box office collection after its second day?

Awarapan 2 has achieved a worldwide gross collection of Rs 72.90 crore after two days. The film also crossed the Rs 50 crore net milestone in India.

How much did Batwara 1947 earn globally after its second day?

After its second day, Batwara 1947's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 26.41 crore. The film saw a 134.8% increase in net collection on Day 2.

Who are the main actors in the film Batwara 1947?

Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in key roles. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
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Emraan Hashmi Sunny Deol Awarapan 2 Batwara 1947 Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Independence Day Weekend Box Office
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