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HomeEntertainmentMoviesJr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s 'NTRNeel' Drops Intense Poster, Locks Release Date

Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s 'NTRNeel' Drops Intense Poster, Locks Release Date

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s NTRNeel gets a new release date of June 11, 2027. First glimpse to be unveiled on May 20 on the star’s birthday.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NTRNeel film release date shifted to June 11, 2027.
  • First glimpse of NTRNeel to be revealed May 20.
  • Film unites star Jr NTR with director Prashanth Neel.
  • High expectations for action spectacle and star power.

The wait just became longer, but the excitement has doubled. Fans of Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel have finally received a major update on their much-hyped collaboration, NTRNeel. While the film has now moved to a later release window, the makers have also announced a special surprise that is already creating waves online.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Barjatya Announces ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’; Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari To Play Lead Roles

NTRNeel Gets New Release Date

The makers have officially confirmed that NTRNeel will now release in cinemas worldwide on June 11, 2027. The project was earlier expected to arrive on June 26, 2026, making this a significant delay of nearly a year.

Jr NTR shared the announcement on Instagram along with a striking new poster. The caption read: “HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL…JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…. #NTRNeel.”

First Glimpse To Release On May 20

Alongside the annoucement of release date, the team also confirmed that the film’s first glimpse will be unveiled on May 20. The date coincides with Jr NTR’s birthday.

That timing has made the reveal even more special for fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for any footage from the film since its announcement. The teaser is expected to offer the first look into this massive cinematic venture.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji: Riteish, Genelia’s Son Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji Maharaj

Why Expectations Are So High

The film marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, the director behind blockbusters such as KGF and Salaar. Their coming together has already positioned NTRNeel as one of the most awaited Indian films on the horizon.

With Prashanth Neel known for grand action spectacles and Jr NTR carrying massive star power, fans are expecting a high-voltage big-screen entertainer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new release date for NTRNeel?

NTRNeel is now scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 11, 2027. This is a delay of nearly a year from its previously expected release.

When will the first glimpse of NTRNeel be released?

The first glimpse of NTRNeel will be unveiled on May 20. This date coincides with Jr NTR's birthday.

Why are fans so excited about NTRNeel?

The film marks the first collaboration between popular actor Jr NTR and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, known for blockbusters like KGF and Salaar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prashanth Neel South Cinema Jr NTR ENtertainment News NTRNeel
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