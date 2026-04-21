Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s 'NTRNeel' Drops Intense Poster, Locks Release Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTRNeel film release date shifted to June 11, 2027.

First glimpse of NTRNeel to be revealed May 20.

Film unites star Jr NTR with director Prashanth Neel.

High expectations for action spectacle and star power.

The wait just became longer, but the excitement has doubled. Fans of Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel have finally received a major update on their much-hyped collaboration, NTRNeel. While the film has now moved to a later release window, the makers have also announced a special surprise that is already creating waves online.

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NTRNeel Gets New Release Date

The makers have officially confirmed that NTRNeel will now release in cinemas worldwide on June 11, 2027. The project was earlier expected to arrive on June 26, 2026, making this a significant delay of nearly a year.

Jr NTR shared the announcement on Instagram along with a striking new poster. The caption read: “HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL…JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…. #NTRNeel.”

First Glimpse To Release On May 20

Alongside the annoucement of release date, the team also confirmed that the film’s first glimpse will be unveiled on May 20. The date coincides with Jr NTR’s birthday.

That timing has made the reveal even more special for fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for any footage from the film since its announcement. The teaser is expected to offer the first look into this massive cinematic venture.

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Why Expectations Are So High

The film marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, the director behind blockbusters such as KGF and Salaar. Their coming together has already positioned NTRNeel as one of the most awaited Indian films on the horizon.

With Prashanth Neel known for grand action spectacles and Jr NTR carrying massive star power, fans are expecting a high-voltage big-screen entertainer.