Panchayat Actor To Play Kumbhkarana In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panchayat actor Faisal Malik reportedly cast as Kumbhkaran.

Malik's versatility from Panchayat praised for mythological role.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana film generates significant casting buzz.

First Ramayana installment expected for Diwali release.

From the simple lanes of Phulera to the grand world of Lanka, a familiar Panchayat face could be heading for a career-defining transformation. According to reports by Hindustan Times, the fan-favourite Prahlad Pandey, played by Faisal Malik, is set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana.

If true, this would mark one of the most surprising and exciting casting moves in recent times.

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It’s Prahlad Chacha Making Headlines

While Panchayat fans often discuss characters like Pradhan Ji and Sachiv Ji, this time it is Prahlad Chacha, actor Faisal Malik who is dominating conversations online.

The reports suggest that Faisal Malik has reportedly been cast as Kumbhkarana, the mighty younger brother of Ravan, in the ambitious Ramayana project. The film has already become one of the most talked-about Indian releases due to its scale, star cast, and massive reported budget of Rs 4000 crore.

Why This Casting Has Fans Curious

Kumbhkarana is one of the most iconic figures in the Ramayana. Known for his immense strength, towering presence, and unique curse of long sleep cycles, the character demands both physical command and strong acting range.

That is exactly why Faisal Malik’s reported selection has sparked curiosity.

The actor has already shown versatility through his performances. In Panchayat, he balanced humour, warmth, pain, and dignity with remarkable ease. More recently, his work alongside Anil Kapoor in Subedaar also earned praise.

Now, audiences are eager to see how he might bring emotional intensity and power to a mythological giant like Kumbhkarana.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana remains one of the most discussed upcoming Indian films. The project has generated enormous buzz with reports of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Every fresh casting update has become headline material, and this latest buzz around Faisal Malik only adds to the excitement.

The first instalment is expected around Diwali, making it one of the biggest festive releases to watch out for.