Sooraj Barjatya Announces ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’; Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari To Play Lead Roles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sooraj Barjatya announces new family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Rajshri's iconic character Prem.

Sharvari joins Khurrana for a fresh on-screen pairing.

Film marks Barjatya's reunion with composer Himesh Reshammiya.

After a successful run with Uunchai, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is ready to return to the big screen with another heartwarming entertainer. This time, the celebrated director brings back Rajshri’s much-loved world of family values, romance and music with Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 27 November 2026.

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Rajshri Productions Brings Back Its Signature Family Entertainer

Rajshri Productions, in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films, has officially announced Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Positioned as a festive post-Diwali release, the film marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to the genre audiences strongly associate with his name.

Following his National Award win for Best Director for the 2022 film Uunchai, Barjatya now turns to a classic family-focused story packed with warmth, relationships and music.

Prem Returns To The Big Screen After 12 Years

One of the biggest highlights of the announcement is the comeback of Rajshri’s iconic character Prem after a gap of 12 years. This time, Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the beloved role for the very first time.

Known for his versatility and natural screen presence, Ayushmann is expected to bring a fresh charm to the character while retaining the innocence and simplicity that made Prem memorable for generations of viewers.

Sharvari Joins Ayushmann For A Fresh On-Screen Pairing

Starring opposite Ayushmann is Sharvari, who joins him on screen for the first time. Their pairing adds a fresh dynamic to the project, with the makers promising strong chemistry and engaging screen presence.

Sharvari’s casting also signals a modern yet rooted Rajshri heroine, blending grace, strength and emotional depth.

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Sooraj Barjatya And Himesh Reshammiya Reunite

Another major talking point is the reunion of Sooraj Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years. Their previous collaboration was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2014, whose soundtrack became hugely popular.

With music often playing a central role in Barjatya’s storytelling, expectations are naturally high for the album of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

At a time when Hindi cinema is largely dominated by action spectacles, horror titles and historical dramas, Yeh Prem Mol Liya aims to offer audiences something different, a wholesome family entertainer designed for all age groups.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on 27 November 2026.