Avengers: Doomsday Promo Released; Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Teased In New Marvel Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marvel Studios released

Downey's Doctor Doom unveiled as ultimate villain; Russo brothers direct.

Heroes from distinct universes face threat; December 18 film release.

Marvel Studios has unveiled a special promo of "Avengers: Doomsday" ahead of the film's release on December 18.

It was released at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which is taking place between August 14 and 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, according to a press release.

Featuring Robert Downey Jr alongside Steve Rogers, Ian McKellen, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth in pivotal roles, the film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo known for "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame.

The promo features Downey's Doctor Doom in the spotlight, setting up the actor as the ultimate supervillain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It also features Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) setting the stage for Doctor Doom’s villainous arc, while also teasing a massive fight between the new MCU villain and Thor.

In "Avengers: Doomsday", heroes from distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

It is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz and also features Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tim Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia, among others.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)