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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAvengers: Doomsday Promo Released; Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Teased In New Marvel Release

Avengers: Doomsday Promo Released; Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Teased In New Marvel Release

Marvel Studios has unveiled a special Avengers: Doomsday promo featuring Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom ahead of the film’s December 18 release.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Marvel Studios released
  • Downey's Doctor Doom unveiled as ultimate villain; Russo brothers direct.
  • Heroes from distinct universes face threat; December 18 film release.

Marvel Studios has unveiled a special promo of "Avengers: Doomsday" ahead of the film's release on December 18.

It was released at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which is taking place between August 14 and 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, according to a press release.

Featuring Robert Downey Jr alongside Steve Rogers, Ian McKellen, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth in pivotal roles, the film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo known for "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame.

The promo features Downey's Doctor Doom in the spotlight, setting up the actor as the ultimate supervillain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It also features Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) setting the stage for Doctor Doom’s villainous arc, while also teasing a massive fight between the new MCU villain and Thor.

In "Avengers: Doomsday", heroes from distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

It is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz and also features Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tim Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia, among others. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Avengers: Doomsday' scheduled for release?

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to be released on December 18. A special promo for the film was unveiled ahead of this release date.

Where was the 'Avengers: Doomsday' promo revealed?

The promo was released at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. This event took place between August 14 and 16 in Anaheim, California.

Who directed the film 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Who is the main villain featured in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Robert Downey Jr. portrays Doctor Doom, set up as the ultimate supervillain of the MCU. The promo also teases a fight between Doctor Doom and Thor.

In which languages will 'Avengers: Doomsday' be released?

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marvel Studios Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Avengers Doomsday Avengers Doomsday Promo
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