Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM reiterated commitment to restoring statehood and constitutional safeguards.

PoK unrest reinforced 1947 accession decision was correct.

BJP criticized CM for politicizing Independence Day address.

Omar Abdullah Independence Day Speech: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah used his Independence Day address in Srinagar to reiterate his government's commitment to restoring statehood and constitutional safeguards that were withdrawn from the region in August 2019. Abdullah also referred to the recent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), drawing a contrast between developments on the other side of the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir's decision to accede to India in 1947.

Statehood Restoration Remains Key Priority

Addressing the Independence Day gathering in Srinagar, Abdullah said his government would continue to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and constitutional protections. He said, "our government was committed to struggle for the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees, and to put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development and we will work to fulfil these goals."

The Chief Minister repeated the commitment during his speech, presenting the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees as a major objective of his administration.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the August 2019 changes, when the erstwhile state was reorganised into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Abdullah Links PoK Unrest To 1947 Accession

Abdullah also referred to unrest in PoK, saying developments there reinforced his belief that Jammu and Kashmir's decision in 1947 was the correct one.

He expressed concern over the deaths, injuries and arrests reported during protests in PoK, where demonstrators have raised demands linked to democratic rights and governance.

Reflecting on the situation, Abdullah invoked a phrase associated with earlier generations of Kashmiris: 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (attackers beware, we Kashmiris are prepared).

The Chief Minister argued that the political situation could have been different had Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and special constitutional status not been withdrawn in 2019.

He said, "We have kept seats vacant in the Assembly for the other side in the hope that someday these will be filled."

Abdullah was referring to the possibility of representatives from Pakistan-administered areas eventually occupying seats reserved for them in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Tribute To Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah

The Chief Minister also recalled the role played by his grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, during the events of 1947.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who became the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had mobilised people to resist the tribal invasion from Pakistan. Omar Abdullah highlighted his grandfather's role in defending the region during the conflict, including the period before Indian troops arrived.

The reference linked the Chief Minister's present-day political argument over Jammu and Kashmir's status with his family's historical association with the region's political movement.

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BJP Accuses Omar Abdullah Of Politicising I-Day

Abdullah's remarks drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with J&K Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma describing them as inappropriate for an Independence Day address.

Sharma argued that the occasion should have been used to discuss the government's performance and its plans for Jammu and Kashmir rather than focusing on political issues.

The BJP leader termed Abdullah's comments "irresponsible" and criticised the Chief Minister for using a national occasion to raise contentious political matters.