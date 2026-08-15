Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's maiden address urged overcoming social divisions and corruption.

New welfare scheme launched; state rights maintained with Centre.

Chief Minister targets $1.5 trillion economy for Tamil Nadu.

Vijay First Independence Day Speech: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, delivering his maiden Independence Day address after taking office, called on people to move beyond caste and religious divisions, describing freedom as a continuing journey that must also confront social inequality and corruption. Speaking at Fort St George in Chennai, the 52-year-old Chief Minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during India's freedom struggle and said their ideals should continue to guide the state.

Vijay Says Freedom Must Go Beyond Independence

Vijay argued that political freedom alone does not complete the idea of liberty, saying society must also free itself from divisions based on caste and religion. He said people begin to unite when they recognise that they have been subjected to forms of oppression, and that this shared realisation can help dismantle social barriers. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's vision, Vijay presented the rejection of caste and religious divisions as an important part of achieving genuine freedom.

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The Chief Minister also congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu for what he described as their rejection of money and muscle power, while praising support for social justice and people-centric governance.

Vijay Makes Anti-Corruption Drive A 'Freedom' Mission

The Chief Minister also linked the fight against corruption with his broader definition of freedom.

Addressing government officials, Vijay said his administration was working to prevent public money and state revenue from being diverted to private interests, as per reports. He said efforts to eliminate corruption across government departments would continue, with the administration seeking to move towards a "mission mode" approach aimed at zero corruption.

Vijay also called for citizens to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards corrupt practices.

Without directly naming individuals, he cautioned that efforts to destabilise or work against his government would not succeed.

Parents, Trisha Attend Vijay's Flag-Hoisting Ceremony

Vijay's first Independence Day event as Chief Minister also drew attention for the presence of members of his family and the film industry. His parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, were seated in the front row, along with actress Trisha, before Vijay proceeded to hoist the National Flag.

The appearance of Trisha at the ceremony was particularly notable given Vijay's long association with the Tamil film industry before entering electoral politics.

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Welfare Schemes To Continue, New Benefits Announced

While outlining his administration's approach to welfare, Vijay said his government would continue schemes introduced by previous governments when they had delivered benefits to the public.

He cited the AIADMK government's Amma Unavagam canteens and the DMK's school breakfast programme as examples of welfare initiatives that would continue.

Vijay also announced the launch of the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam from September 15, marking the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian leader C N Annadurai. Under the scheme, gold rings will be provided to newborns at government hospitals, with a budget allocation of Rs 755.83 crore.

Other welfare measures announced by the Chief Minister include doubling wedding assistance for up to two daughters of ex-servicemen from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Monthly financial support for differently-abled ex-servicemen and their families will rise from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. Vijay also announced an increase in freedom fighters' pensions to Rs 23,000, while pensions for their dependent family members will rise to Rs 12,500.

Vijay Draws Line On State Rights

On relations with the Union government, Vijay said Tamil Nadu would cooperate with the Centre on administrative matters but would not compromise when policies or decisions affected the state's rights.

Looking towards the state's economic future, Vijay set an ambitious target of taking Tamil Nadu's economy to USD 1.5 trillion by 2036.

He called on the Tamil diaspora to contribute to the state's development and urged the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, to play an active role in shaping Tamil Nadu's future.

His maiden Independence Day address combined social reform, anti-corruption measures, welfare expansion, state rights and economic ambitions, offering an early indication of the priorities Vijay intends to pursue as Chief Minister.