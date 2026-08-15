Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan recounted 'Sholay's' successful Italy screening on KBC.

Two thousand Italians watched restored 'Sholay' late night in Bologna.

Film Heritage Foundation restored the iconic 1975 film for preservation.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a story about the global reach of his iconic film 'Sholay', recalling how around 2,000 people in Italy watched the restored version of the Hindi classic late into the night.

While interacting with Dr Ganesh Baraiya on the latest episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18', Big B spoke about the restoration of the 1975 film and its screening in Bologna, Italy.

The 83-year-old actor said the restored version of 'Sholay' was taken to Italy by the Film Heritage Foundation, led by filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. He then recalled the unusual timing of the screening and the large crowd that turned up to watch the film.

Talking about the screening, Bachchan said, "Haal hi mein, unhone jab Sholay phirsey, uska nirdharan hua, acche print mai bangaye, to woh film heritage mein Shivendra Singh ji hain joh iska kaam kar rahein hain. Yeh le gaye isko Italy main, bhaisahab Bologna ek jagaah hai, sehar ka naam hain, waha ek bahut bada aangan hain. Jaise bade-bade sheharo main beech main shehar mein ek aangan hota hain na, waha par 2000 Italians, raat ke 11 baje se subha 3 baje tak Sholay dekha."

The screening saw the Italian audience stay at the venue from 11 PM until 3 AM to watch the restored film.

Released in 1975, 'Sholay' remains one of the most popular films in Hindi cinema. Starring Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar, the film has continued to find audiences even decades after its release. The film also featured several memorable supporting actors including A.K. Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Mac Mohan, Sachin, Jagdeep, Asrani, Viju Khote, Keshto Mukherjee, Helen, and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

'Sholay' was restored by the Film Heritage Foundation as part of efforts to preserve important Indian films.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)