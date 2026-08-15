Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled ‘Shakti Ki Saptadhara’, a seven-point roadmap for the next generation of reforms, saying the seven streams of India's strength and resolve would drive the country's growth and help realise the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, PM Modi identified manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti, Raksha Shakti, green and blue economy, and soft power as the seven key areas.

“Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I call upon the nation to embrace ‘Shakti Ki Saptadhara’,” PM Modi said.

He said the seven streams would help make India Aatmanirbhar and developed, and called on citizens and industries to work towards strengthening these areas.

Manufacturing: Focus On Cost, Quality And Scale

Describing manufacturing as the engine of India's future growth, PM Modi called for a major expansion of the sector and stressed the need to produce both components and finished products domestically.

He said India should emerge as a key hub in global supply chains and urged manufacturers to focus on cost, quality and scale to compete globally.

“Our packaging should attract people, and our precision should become our identity,” PM Modi said.

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Kisan: From Farms To Global Markets

The second stream, PM Modi said, is agriculture and food processing, calling Indian farmers to take advantage of expanding global markets.

Referring to free trade agreements that provide access to international markets, he said India must move “from the farm to the export market”.

PM Modi said traditional foods, millets, spices, fruits and vegetables should be developed into global brands.

“We must move forward in this direction. The world's markets are now open for our farmers. Because of FTAs, we are getting access to a very large market, and we must reach there. We need to go from the farm to the export market. Our traditional food, millets, spices, and fruits and vegetables should become global brands,” he said.

Technology And Innovation

Technology and innovation form the third stream of Saptadhara, according to PM Modi.

He highlighted areas such as data centres, robotics and other emerging technologies, saying India should aim to become a global hub for them.

Citing the country's success with UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure, PM Modi said India had demonstrated its technological capabilities and must now take the next major leap in communication technology.

He also called for Made-in-India 6G technology to reach across the country.

“We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next generation communication technology,” he said.

Gati Shakti: Faster Connectivity

The fourth stream, Gati Shakti, focuses on speed, connectivity and infrastructure.

He said greater emphasis would be placed on roads and expressways to improve the movement of people and goods and provide a boost to businesses.

He stressed the need for faster and seamless connectivity as a key component of India's next phase of development.

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Raksha Shakti: Self-Reliant Defence

Under the fifth stream, Raksha Shakti, Modi stressed the importance of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technology.

He called for investment in next-generation defence capabilities, including drones and counter-drone technology, as India seeks to strengthen its domestic defence ecosystem.

He said India must work towards building an Aatmanirbhar defence sector and developing next-generation capabilities.

Green And Blue Economy

The sixth stream is the green and blue economy, with PM Modi calling for greater innovation in green energy and sustainable development.

He said India's natural resources provide significant opportunities to build a sustainable economy while creating new avenues for growth.

Soft Power: Yoga, Tourism And Creative Industries

India's soft power constitutes the seventh stream, PM Modi said, pointing to the country's strengths in Yoga, Ayurveda, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content and other creative industries.

He also highlighted India's tourism potential, saying the country could attract more international visitors through its national parks, cultural attractions and other destinations.

Calling the seven areas the “power of seven”, PM Modi said 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' would provide the foundation for the next generation of reforms.

He said leveraging these seven streams would strengthen India's self-reliance and accelerate its journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.