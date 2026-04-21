Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Farah Khan shared Bollywood's past struggles in a vlog.

Aspiring actors visited Javed Akhtar's home for free food.

Neena Gupta, Farooq Shaikh, Supriya Pathak were frequent visitors.

Rakesh Bedi recalled early career challenges and lack of pay.

In her latest vlog, filmmaker and host Farah Khan opened up about a nostalgic and surprising chapter from the industry's early days. This included veteran actor and Dhurandhar fame Rakesh Bedi, along with several well-known names from the entertainment industry.

During the vlog, Farah Khan revisited memories from a time when stars were still finding their footing in the industry. He vlog gave the viewers a glimpse of Bollywood's close-knit and struggling phase.

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'They Used To Come For Free Food And Drinks'

Greeting Rakesh Bedi warmly, Farah referred to him as “Dhurandhar ka main hero”, acknowledging his recent success in the franchise Dhurandhar. But soon, the conversation took a nostalgic turn.

Farah recalled how, during her teenage years, many aspiring actors frequently visited the home of legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Honey Irani.

“FTII se yeh log roz aate the Javed uncle aur Honey aunty ke ghar free ka khaana aur free ki daaru peene… vahan par toh we used to meet all of them,” she shared.

She added that along with Rakesh Bedi, names like Neena Gupta, Farooq Shaikh and Supriya Pathak were often part of these informal gatherings, where friendships were built over shared meals and dreams.

A Glimpse Into Bollywood's Early Struggles

Farah Khan further talked about how different the industry was back then. Many newcomers were not paid properly, and survival often meant relying on goodwill.

Reflecting on his early career, Rakesh Bedi admitted that his journey was far from easy. He recalled his role in Saath Saath, revealing, “That is the only film where I wasn’t paid a single penny, not even for conveyance. I even carried my own food.”

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From Struggle To Stardom

Today, Rakesh Bedi is enjoying renewed appreciation for his performance as Jameel Jamali in the blockbuster success of the Dhurandhar franchise. His character arc, especially in the sequel, has earned praise for its depth and unexpected twist.

The franchise, led by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a major box office success, blending espionage, action, and emotional storytelling set against a politically charged backdrop.