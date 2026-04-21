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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi Used To Visit Javed Akhtar’s Home For ‘Free Meals, Alcohol’, Says Farah Khan

Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi Used To Visit Javed Akhtar’s Home For ‘Free Meals, Alcohol’, Says Farah Khan

Farah Khan reveals Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi, Neena Gupta and others used to visit Javed Akhtar’s home for free food and drinks in their early days.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Farah Khan shared Bollywood's past struggles in a vlog.
  • Aspiring actors visited Javed Akhtar's home for free food.
  • Neena Gupta, Farooq Shaikh, Supriya Pathak were frequent visitors.
  • Rakesh Bedi recalled early career challenges and lack of pay.

In her latest vlog, filmmaker and host Farah Khan opened up about a nostalgic and surprising chapter from the industry's early days. This included veteran actor and Dhurandhar fame Rakesh Bedi, along with several well-known names from the entertainment industry.

During the vlog, Farah Khan revisited memories from a time when stars were still finding their footing in the industry. He vlog gave the viewers a glimpse of Bollywood's close-knit and struggling phase.

ALSO READ: Is Dhurandhar 3 In The Making? Dhurandhar 2’s Rakesh Bedi Opens Up

'They Used To Come For Free Food And Drinks'

Greeting Rakesh Bedi warmly, Farah referred to him as “Dhurandhar ka main hero”, acknowledging his recent success in the franchise Dhurandhar. But soon, the conversation took a nostalgic turn.

Farah recalled how, during her teenage years, many aspiring actors frequently visited the home of legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Honey Irani.

“FTII se yeh log roz aate the Javed uncle aur Honey aunty ke ghar free ka khaana aur free ki daaru peene… vahan par toh we used to meet all of them,” she shared.

She added that along with Rakesh Bedi, names like Neena Gupta, Farooq Shaikh and Supriya Pathak were often part of these informal gatherings, where friendships were built over shared meals and dreams.

A Glimpse Into Bollywood's Early Struggles

Farah Khan further talked about how different the industry was back then. Many newcomers were not paid properly, and survival often meant relying on goodwill.

Reflecting on his early career, Rakesh Bedi admitted that his journey was far from easy. He recalled his role in Saath Saath, revealing, “That is the only film where I wasn’t paid a single penny, not even for conveyance. I even carried my own food.”

ALSO READ: Not Netflix, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Bags Rs 150 Crore OTT Deal With This Platform

From Struggle To Stardom

Today, Rakesh Bedi is enjoying renewed appreciation for his performance as Jameel Jamali in the blockbuster success of the Dhurandhar franchise. His character arc, especially in the sequel, has earned praise for its depth and unexpected twist.

The franchise, led by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a major box office success, blending espionage, action, and emotional storytelling set against a politically charged backdrop.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the aspiring actors that used to visit Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's home?

Aspiring actors like Rakesh Bedi, Neena Gupta, Farooq Shaikh, and Supriya Pathak frequently visited Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's home in their teenage years.

Why did aspiring actors visit Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's home?

They used to visit Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's home to get free food and drinks during the early days of the industry.

What was Rakesh Bedi's experience with payment in his early career?

Rakesh Bedi shared that in the film 'Saath Saath,' he wasn't paid at all, not even for conveyance, and had to carry his own food.

What is Rakesh Bedi currently known for?

Rakesh Bedi is currently receiving appreciation for his role as Jameel Jamali in the successful 'Dhurandhar' franchise.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Javed Akhtar Neena Gupta Rakesh Bedi ENtertainment News Dhurandhar
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