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English NewsNewsIndia‘They Will Divide, We Will Unite’: Saurav Das’ Independence Day Message To Young Indians

‘They Will Divide, We Will Unite’: Saurav Das’ Independence Day Message To Young Indians

In a post shared on Independence Day, Das said the country was perhaps celebrating the occasion “in its truest sense” after 12 long years.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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  • Das stressed unity against division, promising accountability for injustices.

Saurav Das, in an Independence Day message, said that “something within us has finally broken free. THE FEAR”, while calling for unity among Gen-Z and young people.

In a post shared on Independence Day, Das said the country was perhaps celebrating the occasion “in its truest sense” after 12 long years.

He wrote, “A generation that was told to remain silent has found its voice and the medium. A generation that was told nothing would change has begun to BELIEVE again. An era of awakening has begun. An era of peaceful protest has begun.”

Das further said that “slowly, but definitely, we will WEED OUT the old, the corrupt, the incompetent and the arrogant.”

‘We Are Only Getting Started’

Describing the current period as the beginning of a larger movement, Das wrote, “We are only getting started.”

He said a Jantar Mantar was “being born in every district of this country today”, describing it as a place where people who felt hopeless could find hope in one another and those who felt powerless could discover the strength of standing together.

ALSO READ: Bengal Man With Suspected Terror Links Held In Bengaluru, Planned To Join Afghanistan-Based Group

He added that ordinary citizens would raise their voices against what he described as an unjust system.

“We need to be each other’s courage. Each other’s strength. Each other’s hope,” Das wrote.

‘They Will Divide. We Will Unite’

Das also alleged that those in power were attempting to divide Gen-Z and young people by framing the situation as “Your Gen Z vs Our Gen Z”.

He questioned the reason behind the alleged effort and said history showed that “there is nothing more powerful than a people who refuse to be divided!”

“They will divide. We will unite. They will spread fear. We will spread courage. And when the time comes, we will remember. Sab yaad rakha jayega. Aur tab, hum dekhenge,” he wrote.

Das said that the time he referred to was “not very far away”.

Concluding his Independence Day message, he wrote, “The mind is without fear now. And there is no going back.”

The post ended with the hashtag #CockroachesUnite and the handle @Cockroachisback.

ALSO READ: Vande Mataram Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Ask To Stop Song? Congress Responds

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Saurav Das address attempts to divide Gen-Z and young people?

He alleges that those in power are attempting to divide them through tactics like 'Your Gen Z vs Our Gen Z.' Das emphasizes unity, stating, 'They will divide. We will unite.'

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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CJP Young Indians Cockroach Janta Party They Will Divide We Will Unite Saurav Das Independence Day Message Saueav Das
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