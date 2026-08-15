Vande Mataram Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Ask To Stop Song? Congress Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flag hoisting sparked row over Sonia Gandhi's Vande Mataram gesture.

BJP alleged she objected; Congress denied, stating full rendition sung.

Congress clarified her gesture was requesting a chair for Kharge.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has criticised the Congress over the controversy surrounding the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at a party programme, linking the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark about “mental Naxalism”.

“It is being reported that Sonia Gandhi was upset over the full version of Vande Mataram being played at a Congress programme. If this is not mental Naxalism, then what is? If this is not anarchy, then what is? If this is not an insult to the power of the Constitution, then what is? We are seeing many such examples of mental Naxalism, and we will have to fight against them,” Fadnavis said.

What Sparked The Vande Mataram Row?

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag at the Congress headquarters in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

A controversy emerged over claims that Sonia Gandhi objected to the singing of the entire version of Vande Mataram after the flag hoisting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) subsequently took a dig at the Congress.

The Congress denied the claim, maintaining that the full version of Vande Mataram was sung at the party headquarters and that nobody interrupted it.

Jairam Ramesh Defends Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there was no controversy over the singing of Vande Mataram at Indira Bhavan.

“The full version of 'Vande Mataram' was sung at Indira Bhavan today, and there is no controversy. No attempt was made to stop it. Since the Congress President had been standing for a long time, Soniaji asked for a chair to be brought for him,” Ramesh said.

Did Sonia Gandhi Signal To Stop The Song?

A video of the event has surfaced showing Sonia Gandhi making a gesture during the singing of Vande Mataram. Mallikarjun Kharge is also seen standing beside her, while Rahul Gandhi is seen making a gesture.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed said two verses of Vande Mataram had previously been sung at Congress events. This time, however, six verses were sung, he said.

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Ahmed also said the Congress has a long association with Vande Mataram and that it has been sung at party events since the Independence Movement.

Full Version Sung At Red Fort

The full version of Vande Mataram was also sung at the Red Fort during this year's Independence Day celebrations.

The national anthem was sung before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag. Vande Mataram has remained closely associated with India's Independence Movement, while selected verses have traditionally been used during national celebrations.

What Is The New Law On Vande Mataram?

Following President Draupadi Murmu's approval, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026, came into effect in August 2026.

Under the new law, Vande Mataram has been granted legal protection similar to Jana Gana Mana. Intentionally obstructing or insulting the singing of Vande Mataram will now be punishable under the law.

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