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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSunday Box Office: Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 179 Cr Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 Remains Strong, Michael Misses Rs 19 Cr Mark

Sunday Box Office: Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 179 Cr Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 Remains Strong, Michael Misses Rs 19 Cr Mark

Sunday Box Office Update: Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, Michael and Project Hail Mary register strong earnings. Check India, overseas and worldwide collections in latest report.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla nears Rs 180 crore worldwide after strong Sunday.
  • Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Rs 1777 crore globally, showing immense staying power.
  • Michael opens strong, grossing Rs 19.20 crore in its first weekend.
  • Box office shows competition with established hits and new challengers.

The Sunday box office has served a fresh wave of numbers tha underline just how competitive the current theatrical landscape has become. While established heavyweights continue to build massive totals, newer releases are also showing steady traction, making for an intriguing weekend clash at the box office.

ALSO READ: Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Horror-Comedy

Bhooth Bangla Day 10 Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla maintained its momentum on Day 10. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 12.50 crore net in India, marking a 16.3% rise compared to the previous day’s Rs 10.75 crore. The film ran across 9,498 shows and has now pushed its cumulative figures to:

  • India Net: Rs 113.40 crore
  • India Gross: Rs 134.98 crore

Overseas, the film added Rs 3 crore, taking its international total to Rs 44.50 crore. This lifts the global gross to Rs 179.48 crore.

The Priyadarshan directorial had already closed its first week at over Rs 84 crore, and has since continued its upward trend, including a strong second Friday and Saturday before this Sunday’s boost.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Day 39 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 continues its extraordinary theatrical journey even in its sixth week. On Day 39, the film collected Rs 3.40 crore net in India, up from Rs 3 crore the previous day, reflecting a 13.3% rise.

It was screened across 2,988 shows and now stands at:

  • India Net: Rs 1,130.59 crore
  • India Gross: Rs 1,353.27 crore

Internationally, it earned Rs 0.50 crore, pushing its overseas total to Rs 424.25 crore, and its worldwide gross to a staggering Rs 1,777.52 crore.

Michael Day 3 Box Office Collection

Michael showed encouraging weekend growth on Day 3, earning Rs 5.50 crore net in India across 3,201 shows. This marks a 7.8% rise from Saturday’s Rs 5.10 crore, reflecting positive word-of-mouth momentum. The film had opened with Rs 3.70 crore on Friday, plus Rs 1.70 crore from previews.

By the end of its opening weekend:

  • India Net: Rs 16.00 crore
  • India Gross: Rs 19.20 crore

The film has narrowly missed the Rs 20 crore milestone but continues to show steady traction.

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection

While domestic competition remains fierce, Project Hail Mary continues to shine globally. The film has recorded a massive Rs 5,403.07 crore worldwide gross.

Its India gross stands at Rs 82.37 crore, while overseas collections have reached Rs 2,710 crore. India net collections are reported at Rs 68.87 crore, with the film running across 38,973 shows.

ALSO READ: From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 vs Michael vs Project Hail Mary

The current box office landscape reflects three very different success stories. Bhooth Bangla has continued its solid theatrical run, taking its worldwide total to Rs 179.48 crore. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 remains the undisputed giant at the ticket window, with a massive Rs 1,777.52 crore worldwide haul that highlights its extraordinary staying power. At the same time, Michael has entered the race with encouraging momentum, collecting Rs 19.20 crore India gross over its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary is proving its global pull with an enormous worldwide total.

While Dhurandhar 2 continues its historic dominance, Bhooth Bangla is holding firm, and Michael is emerging as a fresh challenger in the current box office battle.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest box office collection for Bhooth Bangla?

On Day 10, Bhooth Bangla minted Rs 12.50 crore net in India, with a worldwide gross of Rs 179.48 crore.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 continues its extraordinary run, reaching a staggering Rs 1,777.52 crore worldwide gross by Day 39.

What was Michael's opening weekend box office collection?

Michael collected Rs 16.00 crore net in India by the end of its opening weekend, with an India gross of Rs 19.20 crore.

Which film is currently dominating the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 remains the undisputed giant at the ticket window with its massive worldwide haul.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Collection Akshay Kumar Michael Ranveer SIngh Jaafar Jackson ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2 Project Hail Mary
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