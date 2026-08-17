BJP Announces New National Team Under Nitin Nabin; Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the appointment of its new national office-bearers and other organisational functionaries under the leadership of party president Nitin Nabin.
The appointments, which take effect immediately, include new national vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, office-bearers and heads of various party wings.
Vasundhara Raje Among New National Vice-Presidents
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has been appointed as a national vice-president of the BJP. The other national vice-presidents include former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeswari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendra Bhai Doshi, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof M Nagaraj, Prof Tariq Mansoor and Dr Madhuchandra Kar.
Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani Among National General Secretaries
Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union minister Smriti Irani have been appointed national general secretaries.
The list also includes Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.
B L Santosh will continue as national general secretary (organisation), while Shiv Prakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation).
Piyush Goyal Named National Treasurer
Union minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed the BJP's national treasurer, with Rajesh Mangal named national co-treasurer.
Tarun Chugh has been appointed national office in-charge, while Mahendra Pandey will serve as national office secretary.
Sambit Patra Gets North-East Charge
BJP MP Sambit Patra has been appointed the party's North-East coordinator. Rajiv Babbar has been named North-East co-coordinator.
Vishnu Datt Sharma has been appointed convenor of the party's Prakoshth Sankul, with Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy as co-convenors.
New Heads For BJP Morchas
The BJP also announced new presidents for its organisational fronts:
- Yuva Morcha: Dr Hemang Joshi
- Mahila Morcha: Roop Kumari Choudhary
- OBC Morcha: Amarpal Maurya
- Kisan Morcha: Bansilal Gurjar
- SC Morcha: Shivesh Kumar Ram
- ST Morcha: Dr Mannalal Rawat
- Minority Morcha: Kunwar Basit Ali
Anil Baluni Named Media Convenor
Anil Baluni has been appointed the BJP's media convenor.
Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav have been named media co-convenors.
Deepak Mhaske has been appointed social media convenor, while Preeti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav have been appointed social media co-convenors.
The appointments are effective immediately and are part of the BJP's organisational restructuring under Nitin Nabin.