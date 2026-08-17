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Amit Malviya Issues First Reaction After Being Left Out Of BJP’s New Team
BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s new team does not include Amit Malviya, who has long been a key figure in the party’s digital operations. Chhattisgarh’s Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed as the national convenor of the BJP’s IT cell in his place.
Following the announcement of the new national team, Malviya reacted by congratulating Mhaskey and all the newly appointed BJP office-bearers.
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