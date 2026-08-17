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English NewsNewsIndiaAmit Malviya Issues First Reaction After Being Left Out Of BJP’s New Team

Amit Malviya Issues First Reaction After Being Left Out Of BJP’s New Team

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 05:27 PM (IST)

BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s new team does not include Amit Malviya, who has long been a key figure in the party’s digital operations. Chhattisgarh’s Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed as the national convenor of the BJP’s IT cell in his place.

Following the announcement of the new national team, Malviya reacted by congratulating Mhaskey and all the newly appointed BJP office-bearers.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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