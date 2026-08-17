Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunwar Basit Ali appointed president of BJP Minority Morcha.

BJP has included a prominent Muslim leader from Uttar Pradesh, Professor Tariq Mansoor, in its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin. Mansoor, a former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. His appointment is being viewed as more than a symbolic outreach to the Muslim community, particularly because Mansoor comes from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The move signals the BJP’s attempt to broaden its appeal among OBC Muslims in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Why Mansoor Matters

Mansoor has held several senior academic positions. Before becoming AMU vice-chancellor, he served as principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. His tenure as AMU vice-chancellor ended in April 2023, after which he joined the BJP.

He has been associated with the party since 2023 and is now part of Nitin Nabin’s new team. His inclusion gives the BJP a recognised Muslim face with an academic background, while his OBC identity adds another layer to its outreach strategy.

The BJP’s calculation extends beyond Muslim representation. By elevating an OBC Muslim leader, the party could be seeking to connect with sections of the community traditionally outside its electoral base. Uttar Pradesh remains central to that strategy.

Also Read: BJP Announces New National Team Under Nitin Nabin; Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles

Another Key Appointment

Mansoor is not the only leader from Uttar Pradesh to receive a prominent role. Kunwar Basit Ali has also been given a national responsibility and appointed president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha.

The appointments come as the BJP seeks to expand Muslim support in Uttar Pradesh. The party has repeatedly argued that its welfare schemes are implemented without discrimination on religion or caste, highlighting its “sabka saath, sabka vikas” message.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also maintained that government decisions are not made by looking at a person’s religion or caste.

The political test will be whether these appointments translate into wider acceptance among Muslim voters. With the Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP competing for support, even a modest shift among Muslim and OBC voters could have significant electoral implications for the BJP.

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