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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesEmraan Hashmi And Disha Patani Draw A Sea Of Crowd At 'Awarapan 2' Event In Pune: WATCH

Emraan Hashmi And Disha Patani Draw A Sea Of Crowd At 'Awarapan 2' Event In Pune: WATCH

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani attended a grand Awarapan 2 promotional event at Pune’s Seasons Mall, where fans enjoyed live performances from the film’s singers.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hashmi and Patani promoted 'Awarapan 2' in Pune.
  • Actors and singers performed film songs for large crowd.
  • Event generated significant viral social media buzz.

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi brought his Awarapan 2 promotion to Pune on August 16, 2026. His co-star Disha Patani also joined the meet-and-greet that quickly became the talk of social media. The actors appeared before fans at Seasons Mall in Magarpatta City at 3 pm, accompanied by the film’s several playback singers.

ALSO READ: 'Awarapan 2' Sees 23% Drop On Day 3, Stays Rs 18.75 Cr Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947'

'Awarapan 2' Team Brings The Film's Music To Pune

The promotional event offered fans more than just an appearance by the film’s leading stars. The Awarapan 2 team also gave the audience a glimpse of the songs from the film.

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani were joined by singers Akhil Sachdeva, Saaj Bhatt, Subodhh Sharma, Wasif Ahmad, Sachin Urmtosh and Aaryan Banthia. Together, they performed songs from Awarapan 2, including Tumhare Liye.

The performances added to the festive atmosphere, with the crowd responding enthusiastically as the singers took the stage.

ALSO READ: ‘Tara Made Sakina Proud’: Ameesha Patel Showers Love On Sunny Deol; Calls Emraan Hashmi ‘Goddamn Rocking’

Viral Videos Triggers A Wave Of Reactions

Soon after the event, videos of Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani greeting fans at the Pune mall began circulating online. Social media users were quick to react, with several posts focusing on the scale of the crowd and Emraan’s enduring connection with his audience.

One user wrote, "the cult stardom he ruined by doing experimental movies.. brought that back with Awarapan 2. My man is happy now."

Another commented, "He arrives, and Pune erupts."

A third user shared, "@emraanhashmi & @DishPatani greeted by a SEA OF FANS."

One more fan wrote, "Aaj bhi ground level pe Emraan Hashmi se Jyaada Koi bhi actor crowd pull nahi kar sakta. baaki actor ke fans hote hain iska pura generation hai."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when did the Awarapan 2 promotion take place?

The Awarapan 2 promotional event was held at Seasons Mall in Magarpatta City, Pune. It took place on August 16, 2026, starting at 3 pm.

Who attended the Awarapan 2 promotional event in Pune?

Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani attended the event. They were joined by several playback singers, including Akhil Sachdeva and Saaj Bhatt.

What activities took place at the Awarapan 2 promotional event?

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani greeted fans at a meet-and-greet. The film's playback singers also performed songs from

How did social media react to the Awarapan 2 event?

Videos of the event quickly circulated online, triggering a wave of reactions. Social media users commented on the scale of the crowd and Emraan's enduring connection with his audience.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Emraan Hashmi Disha Patani ENtertainment News Awarapan 2
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