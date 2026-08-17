Iran clarified that the 60-day period was intended for discussions on various issues, including the nuclear matter, rather than a strict deadline. This period for negotiations could have been extended.
Explorer
Iran Says 60-Day US Talks Timeline ‘Lost Relevance’, Blames Washington For ‘Violations’
Iran says the 60-day period in its US MoU was for talks, not a deadline. Tehran blames US violations for stalled negotiations and says the timeline has lost relevance.
- Iran clarified 60-day deal, blaming US violations.
- Iran discusses sanctions, mediators, Oman transit talks.
- Tehran seeks missing pilots, recalling collapsed peace agreement.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Iran interpret the 60-day period in the Islamabad Agreement?
Are there ongoing discussions regarding transit through the Strait of Hormuz?
Yes, negotiations between Iran and Oman concerning maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz are continuing. Preparing a maritime traffic route map has been delayed by security complications.
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