Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Ploughs Field In Native Village, Revisits Farming Roots

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He stressed farming's importance for state identity and prosperity.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai returned to the fields in his native village Bagiya in Jashpur district on Monday, taking up a plough and working with a pair of bullocks in a traditional paddy cultivation practice. The visit offered a glimpse of Sai’s farming background, with the chief minister recalling his early years working on the land. He said agriculture had shaped his understanding of labour, patience and life in rural communities.

Back To The fields

Sai reached the field early in the morning and took part in biyasi, a traditional agricultural practice associated with paddy cultivation.

The exercise also brought back memories of his childhood, when farming was part of everyday life. Sai said agriculture had never been merely a source of income for his family, describing it instead as a way of life that influenced his outlook.

“Coming from a farming family, agriculture has never been just a means of livelihood for me. It is a way of life and a value I have grown up with,” he said.

अपने गांव, अपनी माटी और अपने खेत से जुड़ाव का सुख ही अलग है...



आज जशपुर जिले के गृहग्राम बगिया में अपने खेत में बैलों के साथ उतरकर हल चलाया और बियासी की। हल की मूठ थामते ही खेती-किसानी से जुड़ी पुरानी स्मृतियां एक बार फिर जीवंत हो उठीं। मिट्टी की सौंधी सुगंध और खेतों की हरियाली… pic.twitter.com/ESMRJhzrIi — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) August 17, 2026

Sai said returning to his village and spending time in the fields gave him a sense of calm and renewed energy. He also recalled working on the land from an early age and said those experiences taught him the value of hard work and respect for labour.

Farming And Chhattisgarh

The chief minister also linked agriculture to Chhattisgarh’s wider social and cultural identity, pointing to the role farming plays in rural traditions and festivals.

He stressed that traditional agricultural practices should not disappear as the state modernises. According to Sai, farming offers lessons in patience and perseverance while keeping communities connected with nature.

The chief minister also highlighted the economic importance of farmers, saying agricultural prosperity remains closely linked to the state’s broader development.

“Chhattisgarh’s soil, its rich farming traditions and its hardworking farmers have always been close to my heart,” Sai said, adding that the prosperity of farmers would remain an important foundation for the state’s growth.

He also praised farmers for their work and wished them a good harvest.

Sai’s return to the fields comes as the state continues to balance its agricultural traditions with efforts towards modernisation, making the chief minister’s connection with farming both a personal story and a reflection of Chhattisgarh’s rural identity.