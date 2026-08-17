Prahlad Joshi Orders NTA Overhaul, 50+ Staff Removed After 2 Exam Disrupted This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Minister ordered NTA reforms after recent examination issues.

Over 50 NTA staff removed; new expert roles created.

NTA to overhaul confidential operations, audit all processes.

National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent examination-related issues and directed officials to implement wide-ranging reforms in the agency's functioning.

Joshi held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General and other senior officials. The minister was briefed on measures being taken to reform the overall examination system.

Over 50 NTA Staff Removed

According to the Education Ministry, more than 50 staff members have been removed from the NTA as part of the reform process.

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The agency has also advertised 10 new professional leadership positions, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, General Manager (Test Security) and General Manager (R&D and Psychometrics). The process of onboarding professionals for these positions is underway.

Private Sector Experts To Join NTA

The ministry said domain specialists from the private sector are being brought in for specialised areas, including cyber-security, psychometrics and question-paper design.

The move is aimed at strengthening expertise and improving the security and reliability of examination processes.

Joshi Orders Confidential Operations Overhaul

Joshi directed officials to ensure strict compliance with established examination protocols.

He also ordered a complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, including secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and device-deposit protocols.

The minister directed that these measures be implemented on a "war footing".

NTA Asked To Audit All Exam Processes

The NTA has been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all examination processes and submit a report detailing the corrective action taken.

The review comes amid the government's focus on strengthening the agency's systems and preventing lapses in examination administration.