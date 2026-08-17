Prahlad Joshi Orders NTA Overhaul, 50+ Staff Removed After 2 Exam Disrupted This Year

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English NewsNewsEducation Ministry Orders NTA Overhaul, 50+ Staff Removed After Two Exam Disrupted This Year

Education Ministry Orders NTA Overhaul, 50+ Staff Removed After Two Exam Disrupted This Year

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi ordered an NTA overhaul, with 50+ staff removed, 10 new leadership posts and stricter exam security measures. The agency will audit all processes.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Education Minister ordered NTA reforms after recent examination issues.
  • Over 50 NTA staff removed; new expert roles created.
  • NTA to overhaul confidential operations, audit all processes.

National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent examination-related issues and directed officials to implement wide-ranging reforms in the agency's functioning.

Joshi held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General and other senior officials. The minister was briefed on measures being taken to reform the overall examination system.

Over 50 NTA Staff Removed

According to the Education Ministry, more than 50 staff members have been removed from the NTA as part of the reform process.

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The agency has also advertised 10 new professional leadership positions, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, General Manager (Test Security) and General Manager (R&D and Psychometrics). The process of onboarding professionals for these positions is underway.

Private Sector Experts To Join NTA

The ministry said domain specialists from the private sector are being brought in for specialised areas, including cyber-security, psychometrics and question-paper design.

The move is aimed at strengthening expertise and improving the security and reliability of examination processes.

Joshi Orders Confidential Operations Overhaul

Joshi directed officials to ensure strict compliance with established examination protocols.

He also ordered a complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, including secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and device-deposit protocols.

The minister directed that these measures be implemented on a "war footing".

NTA Asked To Audit All Exam Processes

The NTA has been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all examination processes and submit a report detailing the corrective action taken.

The review comes amid the government's focus on strengthening the agency's systems and preventing lapses in examination administration.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What staff changes are being implemented at the NTA?

More than 50 staff members have been removed from the NTA. The agency has also advertised 10 new professional leadership positions, with onboarding currently underway.

How is the NTA enhancing its expertise for examination processes?

Domain specialists from the private sector are being brought in for specialized areas. These include cyber-security, psychometrics, and question-paper design, aimed at strengthening expertise and improving reliability.

What operational overhauls has the NTA been directed to implement?

Officials were directed to completely overhaul the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, including secluded rooms and air-gapped systems. The NTA must also conduct a comprehensive audit of all examination processes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education Paper Leak NTA Prahlad Joshi
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