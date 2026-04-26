Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dibyendu Bhattacharya recounts Anurag Kashyap's promise for 'Dev D'.

Kashyap offered role if 'Black Friday' succeeded commercially.

Successful 'Black Friday' led to Dibyendu's casting as Chunnilal.

'Dev D' re-release highlights film's enduring appeal and trust.

As Anurag Kashyap's cult classic Dev D returns to theatres on April 24, 2026, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares a heartwarming story of promise and perseverance. Seventeen years after its debut, the gritty take on Devdas starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Mahie Gill continues to captivate fans. Dibyendu, who played the memorable Chunnilal, reveals in an Interview with Zoom, how director Kashyap's word changed his career forever.

Special Bond With Anurag Kashyap

Dibyendu calls Dev D "a very special film" that holds deep personal meaning. His journey with Kashyap began with Black Friday, facing uncertainty due to a stay order that delayed its release for three years. Eager to join Dev D, Dibyendu expressed his desire to portray Chunnilal, a key character in the modern adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's timeless tale.

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The Promise That Sealed The Role

Kashyap promised Dibyendu the part, but with a condition. "Kashyap said he would love to cast me as Chunnilal, but only if Black Friday released and worked well. Otherwise, the production house wanted a celebrity for the role," Dibyendu told Zoom. When Black Friday finally hit screens and earned praise, Kashyap kept his word. He publicly announced Abhay Deol as Dev and Dibyendu as Chunnilal in newspapers.

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Moment Of Ecstasy And Hope

"I was ecstatic that he kept his promise," Dibyendu shared, describing the announcement as unforgettable. It became "like a beacon of hope to all the actors who were struggling," he added in a previous reflection on the film's 15th anniversary. Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui called to congratulate him, highlighting the milestone's impact on peers.

Lasting Legacy Of Dev D

Under Kashyap's bold vision, Dev D redefined Hindi cinema with its raw storytelling, drugs, and dysfunctional love. Dibyendu's Chunnilal added unforgettable depth alongside Deol's self-destructive Dev. The re-release revives nostalgia, proving the film's enduring appeal. For Dibyendu, it remains a testament to trust and talent triumphing over odds.