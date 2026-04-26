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HomeEntertainmentOTTBhoot Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Horror-Comedy

Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Horror-Comedy

Bhoot Bangla OTT Release Update: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy is confirmed for Netflix. Know the expected streaming timeline.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 16 years for Bhooth Bangla.
  • Film's spooky-comic storyline and star cast generate significant audience interest.
  • Bhooth Bangla confirmed for Netflix release, date pending official announcement.
  • Digital premiere expected late June or early July, depending on theatrical run.

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has sparked strong interest for its spooky-comic storyline and also for bringing back one of Bollywood's most loved collaborations. The film marks Akshay's reunion with director Priyadarshan after 16 years, marking it a major talking point among fans.

While the movie continues its cinema run, many viewers are already asking the next big question, when will it arrive on OTT?

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Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan Reunite After 16 Years

One of the film’s biggest attractions is the return of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan as a creative team. Their last project together was Khatta Meetha, and the fresh collaboration has naturally raised excitement.

Although curiosity around the film has been high, early audience reactions from theatres indicate a mixed response.

Bhoot Bangla OTT Release Confirmed

As interest grows, attention has shifted towards the film’s digital release. According to Filmibeat, Bhoot Bangla is confirmed for a Netflix premiere.

However, the makers are reportedly taking a careful approach with the timing. Since the film is still performing steadily in theatres, they do not want to rush its move to streaming. An official date is expected to be announced later.

Expected Netflix Release Timeline

Current industry trends suggest that many major films land on OTT platforms around 45 to 60 days after their theatrical debut.

Since Bhoot Bangla released in cinemas on April 17, the film is expected to stream sometime in late June or early July 2026. If footfall remains strong, the digital launch could be pushed further back.

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Cast, Makers And Storyline

Priyadarshan has directed the film, while Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have produced it.

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Set in the fictional village of Mangalpur, the story revolves around a haunted mansion where Vadhusur terrorises newlywed brides.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Bhoot Bangla release in cinemas?

Bhoot Bangla was released in cinemas on April 17.

Which OTT platform will feature Bhoot Bangla?

Bhoot Bangla is confirmed for a Netflix premiere. The makers are taking a careful approach with the timing.

When is Bhoot Bangla expected to be released on OTT?

The film is expected to stream sometime in late June or early July 2026. This timeline could shift based on its theatrical performance.

Who directed and produced Bhoot Bangla?

Priyadarshan directed the film, with Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor serving as producers.

What is the storyline of Bhoot Bangla?

The film is set in a haunted mansion in Mangalpur, where a character named Vadhusur terrorizes newlywed brides.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhoot Bangla Bhooth Bangla OTT Release
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