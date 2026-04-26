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HomeEntertainmentFrom Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast

From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast

May 2026 brings a packed Bollywood theatrical lineup featuring 10 diverse films including Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil. The month spans history, romance, drama, and more.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • May 2026 features diverse Bollywood films, historical epics to romance.
  • 'Raja Shivaji' and 'Krishnavataram' explore history and mythology.
  • Romantic comedies like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' arrive.
  • Youthful dramas and political themes fill the theatrical slate.

May 2026 is set to bring a strong mix of Bollywood films to theatres, with big releases across genres like historical drama, romance, and comedy. Audiences can look forward to grand storytelling, fresh pairings, and emotional journeys on the big screen. The month features films like Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil, each offering a different cinematic flavour. From epic history to modern love stories, May promises a packed theatrical lineup for movie lovers.

Raja Shivaji 

Release Date: 1 May 2026

A historical drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life and his vision of Swarajya. It stars Riteish in the lead along with Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, and Vidya Balan, and promises a large-scale epic presentation.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Release Date: 15 May 2026

This romantic comedy sequel features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it brings a modern, chaotic take on relationships filled with humour, confusion, and emotional twists.

Chand Mera Dil 

Release Date: 22 May 2026

A romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film explores college romance, friendships, and self-discovery. Directed by Vivek Soni, it presents a youthful love story about growth and changing relationships.

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Ek Din 

Release Date: 1 May 2026

A romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Set in Japan, it explores love, memory loss, and emotional connection between two individuals facing life-changing challenges.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart

Release Date: 7 May 2026

A mythological drama based on Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. The film is designed as the first part of a trilogy and blends devotion with cinematic storytelling.

Aakhri Sawal 

Release Date: 8 May 2026

A political drama starring Sanjay Dutt. The film explores complex political themes and lesser-known narratives with intense performances.

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Daadi Ki Shaadi 

Release Date: 8 May 2026

A family entertainer starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma. It focuses on relationships, humour, and generational dynamics within a household.

Bandar 

Release Date: 22 May 2026

A dark drama starring Bobby Deol. It follows the downfall of a TV star after controversy, exploring fame and consequences.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai 

Release Date: 22 May 2026

A romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. It promises fun, romance, and family-friendly entertainment.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of movies can I expect in May 2026?

May 2026 will feature a variety of Bollywood films including historical dramas, romantic comedies, and romantic dramas. You can look forward to grand storytelling and fresh pairings.

Which historical drama is releasing in May 2026?

Raja Shivaji, releasing on May 1, 2026, is a historical drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

What is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do about?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a romantic comedy sequel releasing on May 15, 2026. It offers a modern and humorous take on relationships with emotional twists.

Tell me about Chand Mera Dil.

Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama about college romance, friendships, and self-discovery, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. It releases on May 22, 2026.

Are there any mythological films in May 2026?

Yes, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart is a mythological drama based on Lord Krishna's life, releasing on May 7, 2026. It is the first part of a trilogy.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Raja Shivaji Chand Mera Dil Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bandar Aakhri Sawal Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Ek Din Daadi Ki Shaadi May 2026 Releases Krishnavataram Theatrical Releases
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