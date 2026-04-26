From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast

May 2026 is set to bring a strong mix of Bollywood films to theatres, with big releases across genres like historical drama, romance, and comedy. Audiences can look forward to grand storytelling, fresh pairings, and emotional journeys on the big screen. The month features films like Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil, each offering a different cinematic flavour. From epic history to modern love stories, May promises a packed theatrical lineup for movie lovers.

Raja Shivaji

Release Date: 1 May 2026



A historical drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life and his vision of Swarajya. It stars Riteish in the lead along with Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, and Vidya Balan, and promises a large-scale epic presentation.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Release Date: 15 May 2026



This romantic comedy sequel features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it brings a modern, chaotic take on relationships filled with humour, confusion, and emotional twists.

Chand Mera Dil

Release Date: 22 May 2026

A romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film explores college romance, friendships, and self-discovery. Directed by Vivek Soni, it presents a youthful love story about growth and changing relationships.

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Ek Din

Release Date: 1 May 2026



A romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Set in Japan, it explores love, memory loss, and emotional connection between two individuals facing life-changing challenges.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart

Release Date: 7 May 2026

A mythological drama based on Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. The film is designed as the first part of a trilogy and blends devotion with cinematic storytelling.

Aakhri Sawal

Release Date: 8 May 2026



A political drama starring Sanjay Dutt. The film explores complex political themes and lesser-known narratives with intense performances.

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Daadi Ki Shaadi

Release Date: 8 May 2026

A family entertainer starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma. It focuses on relationships, humour, and generational dynamics within a household.

Bandar

Release Date: 22 May 2026



A dark drama starring Bobby Deol. It follows the downfall of a TV star after controversy, exploring fame and consequences.





Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Release Date: 22 May 2026



A romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. It promises fun, romance, and family-friendly entertainment.