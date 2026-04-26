May 2026 will feature a variety of Bollywood films including historical dramas, romantic comedies, and romantic dramas. You can look forward to grand storytelling and fresh pairings.
From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast
May 2026 brings a packed Bollywood theatrical lineup featuring 10 diverse films including Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil. The month spans history, romance, drama, and more.
- May 2026 features diverse Bollywood films, historical epics to romance.
- 'Raja Shivaji' and 'Krishnavataram' explore history and mythology.
- Romantic comedies like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' arrive.
- Youthful dramas and political themes fill the theatrical slate.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of movies can I expect in May 2026?
Which historical drama is releasing in May 2026?
Raja Shivaji, releasing on May 1, 2026, is a historical drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
What is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do about?
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a romantic comedy sequel releasing on May 15, 2026. It offers a modern and humorous take on relationships with emotional twists.
Tell me about Chand Mera Dil.
Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama about college romance, friendships, and self-discovery, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. It releases on May 22, 2026.
Are there any mythological films in May 2026?
Yes, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart is a mythological drama based on Lord Krishna's life, releasing on May 7, 2026. It is the first part of a trilogy.