Trump Threatens To Bomb Oman Over Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Efforts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump confirmed IRGC backchannel, no rush ending conflict.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if the Gulf nation obstructs efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions surrounding the strategically vital waterway. In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump issued the warning as Iran and Oman continued discussions on reopening the strait. He also confirmed that Washington had established a direct backchannel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while insisting he was in no rush to end the conflict.

Trump’s Warning To Oman

Trump was asked about Iran’s discussions with Oman over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them,” Trump told Fox News, according to reports.

His comments came as diplomatic efforts over the strategic waterway remained uncertain. Iran has been discussing arrangements with Oman aimed at restoring commercial maritime traffic through the strait, while Washington has been pursuing its own approach.

Trump also said the US had established a direct backchannel with the IRGC. Despite acknowledging the contacts, he said he was not working towards a fixed deadline to resolve the conflict.

“They’re good poker players, but they’re dying,” Trump said of the IRGC, adding that he had “no time schedule” and was “not in a hurry”.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran and the US have issued competing claims over the strategic waterway, through which a major share of global oil and gas supplies normally passes.

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IRGC Claims 200 Enemy Aircraft Downed

Separately, IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief Major General Mostafa Izadi claimed that Iran had shot down more than 200 “enemy aircraft” since the conflict began.

Izadi described the confrontation as a “hybrid war”, accusing Iran’s adversaries of attempting to destabilise the country through both military action and internal pressure.

He rejected claims that the conflict had weakened Iran’s political system, arguing instead that the Islamic Republic had emerged stronger and more resilient.

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