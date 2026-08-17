India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTrump Threatens To Bomb Oman Over Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Efforts

Trump Threatens To Bomb Oman Over Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Efforts

Trump threatens to bomb Oman if it obstructs efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions with Iran escalate.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump confirmed IRGC backchannel, no rush ending conflict.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if the Gulf nation obstructs efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions surrounding the strategically vital waterway. In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump issued the warning as Iran and Oman continued discussions on reopening the strait. He also confirmed that Washington had established a direct backchannel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while insisting he was in no rush to end the conflict.

Trump’s Warning To Oman

Trump was asked about Iran’s discussions with Oman over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them,” Trump told Fox News, according to reports.

His comments came as diplomatic efforts over the strategic waterway remained uncertain. Iran has been discussing arrangements with Oman aimed at restoring commercial maritime traffic through the strait, while Washington has been pursuing its own approach.

Trump also said the US had established a direct backchannel with the IRGC. Despite acknowledging the contacts, he said he was not working towards a fixed deadline to resolve the conflict.

“They’re good poker players, but they’re dying,” Trump said of the IRGC, adding that he had “no time schedule” and was “not in a hurry”.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran and the US have issued competing claims over the strategic waterway, through which a major share of global oil and gas supplies normally passes.

Also Read:Indonesia Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 68 As 7.7-Magnitude Quake Shadows Independence Day

IRGC Claims 200 Enemy Aircraft Downed

Separately, IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief Major General Mostafa Izadi claimed that Iran had shot down more than 200 “enemy aircraft” since the conflict began.

Izadi described the confrontation as a “hybrid war”, accusing Iran’s adversaries of attempting to destabilise the country through both military action and internal pressure.

He rejected claims that the conflict had weakened Iran’s political system, arguing instead that the Islamic Republic had emerged stronger and more resilient.

Also Read: Iran Says 60-Day US Talks Timeline ‘Lost Relevance’, Blames Washington For ‘Violations’

Before You Go

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oman Strait Of Hormuz TRUMP Iran US War Live News Iran US War News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens To Bomb Oman Over Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Efforts
Trump Threatens To Bomb Oman Over Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Efforts
World
Indonesia Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 68 As 7.7-Magnitude Quake Shadows Independence Day
‘We Need Aid’: Indonesia Earthquake Kills 68, Leaves 12,800 Stranded On Flores
World
Iran Says 60-Day US Talks Timeline ‘Lost Relevance’, Blames Washington For ‘Violations’
Iran Says 60-Day US Talks Timeline ‘Lost Relevance’, Blames Washington For ‘Violations’
World
Priceless Renaissance Art Stolen In Italy As Thieves Target Sicily's Messina Museum
Priceless Renaissance Art Stolen In Italy As Thieves Target Sicily's Messina Museum
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget